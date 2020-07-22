The condition of Delhi roads in rain, this part of VIP road collapsed, became a cave

new Delhi: It is raining heavily in Delhi. Due to the rain, there is waterlogging in many areas. An underbridge filled with so much water that a tempo driver trapped in it died due to drowning. Due to rain, people are facing a lot of difficulties. Also Read – Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rains in Delhi, movement affected by water logging in low-lying areas

The biggest enemy of roads is water. Due to the filling of water, the road may collapse and something similar is happening in Delhi. Roads in many areas of Delhi have been damaged. The roads are in bad shape. A part of Delhi's Ashoka Road collapsed in such a way that it became a cave. Ashoka Road is a VIP area. A convoy of people like PM originates from this road. The old head quarter of the BJP was also here. This is the condition of such an important road.

Delhi: Part of Ashoka Road caved in following heavy rainfall in the national capital region today.

It is said that if the soil is not pressed properly during construction, then the chances of road subsidence increases. This road of Ashoka Road has also happened. This road has been closed for the time being. There is a lot of traffic from here, but there was no accident. If this has happened in places like Delhi in the midst of rain, then it can be understood that what will happen in other places. The same situation is seen every year between rains.