The condition of the sheikh owner of Al Sadd to let Xavi go to Barcelona

Xavier Hernández, Al-Sadd’s coach, in a file photograph (EFE)

The leadership of the Barcelona Its main objective is the hiring of Xavi Hernández as technical director of the first team. But this is not an easy task since the former footballer has a current contract with him. Al Sadd de Qatar and then they must negotiate to get their arrival. In this context in which the dialogues between both parties have begun after the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, Spanish media revealed the claims of the Arab team’s duel.

Apparently there is a good predisposition in the talks since the former midfielder and idol of the Blaugrana institution wants to assume the position. As published this Monday by the site Sport, the Al Sadd He sent a strong message to Barcelona: “If they want to close Xavi’s operation in a friendly way and without any problem, you have to come to Doha. The sheikh wants equal treatment with Barcelona, ​​he doesn’t want to negotiate with seconds, he wants Laporta ”.

In this way, the president of the Catalan team must travel to Qatar to meet with the owner of the club face to face and thus reach an agreement. The same portal ahead of Thursday, Laporta and other high-ranking leaders could get on a plane to Asia to set up the meeting with Mohammed bin Hama.

While these conversations are happening, the Arab cast is firm about their position on social networks: “In response to what is circulating in the last hours, Al Sadd’s management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the next matches, to keep the team in the lead and defend the title ”. In the words of Ahmed Al Ansari, the communication director of the team there is no official proposal but negotiations are not impossible. “Any club that has a bit of professionalism is supposed to negotiate with the other side if it wants a player or coach who is under contract,” he wrote.

Coach Xavi Hernández has a contract with Al-Sadd of Qatar until 2023 (Europa Press)

From the newspaper Sports world they reported that Xavi Hernandez He already met with the sheikh this week to make sure that there will be no impediments to finalizing his departure, but the Barcelona he will have to be prudent to convince the Arab managers to release the Blaugrana idol. Meanwhile, the acting Sergi Barjuan assumed the position and in his debut he equaled 1 to 1 against Alavés for La Liga de España.

During your experience in Qatar, Xavi has added seven titles and is currently the leader of the QSL with seven victories in the same number of presentations. In the Catalan team they trust to close their arrival in the coming weeks so that it is presented as soon as possible and begins to work to recover the team in a campaign that started very irregularly in which they only won one of their three Champions League matches and in La League marches ninth.

