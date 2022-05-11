The condition that Bivol put on Canelo Álvarez for a rematch

Bivol would be analyzing the option of a rematch against Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

Dmitry Bivol finished undefeated Saul Canelo Álvarez after defeating him by unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and thus retaining the World Boxing Association light heavyweight belt (WITH). At the end of the fight, the Canelo declared before the media that “this will not stay like this”so he left open the option of having a rematch with the Russian boxer.

That statement reached Bivol, who has already begun to analyze the possibilities of fighting the Mexican again and having a second chapter against him. Canelo. During an interview for Behind the gloves, Bivol affirmed that he could star in the rematch with Saúlbut for that to materialize, the current WBA champion put a condition for said meeting.

Because the man from Guadalajara came as a challenger and went up to 175 pounds, now Bivol would be willing to go down to 168 pounds but for the sole purpose of compete for the belts that Álvarez has in the super middleweightthat is to say that I would look for the fajillas of the WITH, CMB (World Boxing Council), OMB (World Boxing Organization), FIB (International Boxing Federation) and The Ring which currently holds the Guadalajara.

Buffalo analyzed that he could lose weight to place himself in the natural division of the Canelo and thus try to be the next unified boxer in the category.

“Maybe for the next fight it will be for all four belts in his super middleweight division.”

Previously Buffalo remembered the Alvarez’s career and stated that the Mexican had already been champion in the semi-complete and recognized the attempt of the Canelo for going back to 175 pounds; however, he pointed out that the next contest between the two could be in one division less for both.

“He had the belt at light heavy, maybe he should try (the rematch) at his natural size, for less weight and for me too”

Now with the possibility of signing a second chapter of the Canelo vs Bivol, the Russian fighter stated that the first thing he would consider would be negotiation, since even above the ring he accepted the challenge of Canelo Álvarez. “Yes, I said no problem, but let’s do a new negotiation”.

And it is that in relation to the way in which the agreement was reached to fight in Las Vegas, Bivol’s representative exposed for the same site that the agreements with the Canelo Team to agree to the duel was because Bivol accepted all the terms of the Jalisco in order not to lose the opportunity to fight in May.

“We took this fight with no deal, this was an opportunity, it is all it was, nothing else was considered. Even though Bivol was the champion and Canelo the challenger, with all due respect to him, we accept all the terms you wanted; even the little ones because we wanted the fight to happen and now (Bivol) is still champion”, shared the representative of the Russian contender.

Throughout the contest, Dmitry was superior to Canelo and in some rounds he seemed to dominate the battle. Thus the Mexican public questioned the hierarchy of the Guadalajara Well, he failed to show the potential he had in previous fights; criticism and memes on the internet quickly went viral. And although Saul lost his undefeated, he said that he gave his best and accepted his defeat.

