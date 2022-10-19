The condition that Claudia Sheinbaum set for F1 to continue coming to Mexico City

Stock image. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum speaks at the inauguration of the first exclusive clinic for trans and non-binary people in Mexico City, Mexico. October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexico City (CDMX) will host at the end of October, what for many, is the most important sporting event throughout the Mexican Republic during this year, it is the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix from formula 1 from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The event that will start next Friday the 28th, Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th of October, will be one of the most lucrative of 2022 for CDMX, which is why the head of the capital’s government, Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted in a past press conference, the importance of this for the capital of the country at an economic and tourist level.

In that same speech, the president reiterated the permanence of Formula 1 for many years in the capital of the country, as long as the private sector is the one that finances and promotes the Grand Prix of Mexico City. It is worth mentioning that the 2023 season, which will start on March 5, is the last that Mexico has in its current contract with F1.

“Before, resources were given for Formula 1, 800 million pesos were given. Today there is no public resource for Formula 1, there are many businessmen who have decided to keep Formula 1 in the city and we are very grateful for that, ”said the head of government.

Sheinbaum Pardo added that as long as the Mexican capital continues to encourage the participation of all (private and public sectors), F1 “will never end.”

“And to Mexico City it continues to be a safe city, if we strengthen freedoms and make the city very viable, that people have the courage, that it be a sports city, that (the formula 1) will never end; As long as there is someone in the government who is promoting this to be done, it will continue to happen”, he pointed out.

It should be remembered that in 2019 the Mexico City Grand Prix ran the risk of disappearing, when the contract for the International Automobile Federation (FIA) with the Government of Mexico City carried out. That is why a new agreement had to be made between both parties, after the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO)would indicate that there would be no public resources to support the GPCDMX.

Therefore, the agreement that came into force in 2019 until 2022 was financed by “a group of entrepreneurs who made it possible”, said the president.

It was exactly one year ago when the organizers of the event confirmed Mexico as the venue for the 2022 Grand Prix, to be held from October 29 to 31 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

Taking into account the figures presented by the Secretariat of Economic Development (SEDECO), the CDMX 2022 Grand Prix will be the one that generates the greatest economic benefit, since Formula 1 returned to Mexico in 2015. It is estimated that it will generate 15 thousand 536 million 705 thousand pesos for the capital of the country.

The head of SEDECO, Fadlala Akabani Hneide, argued that Mexico City continues to be the national venue par excellence for the most important events worldwide, so this 2022 F1 contributes to consolidating the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

“The economic benefit of the Grand Prix will be mainly composed of the sale of tickets with 4 thousand 731 million 264 thousand pesos; another 7 thousand 236 million pesos for coverage, transmission and media; tourist services for one thousand 369 million 341 thousand pesos; sale of articles and souvenirs one thousand 568 million pesos; sale of food and beverages inside the Autodromo and nearby areas 199 million 500 thousand pesos; hotel activity 264 million 600 thousand pesos; and profits from transportation services will be 168 million pesos,” Akabani said.

