The confessions of Maradona’s driver in Dubai: why they went 6 months without speaking, the luxury car fleet and the record amount Diego paid in traffic fines

Dubai is one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world. Being a foreigner is common in that area. Most of its inhabitants came from Europe, Pakistan or India as Sulaiman Nellissery, who was born in Kerala, but has lived there since he was very young. He knows as few what the life of Diego Armando Maradona in Dubai, because he was his private driver for more than seven years, the time that the Argentine lived there. But he not only transferred Pelusa, but also his relatives and part of his family.

Ten’s stay in the United Arab Emirates began in August 2011 and ended in May 2018. During that period, he was coach of Al Wasl (2011-2012) and Al Fujairah FC (2017-2018), sports ambassador of the United Arab Emirates and he moved freely around Dubai, despite the sheikhs surrounding him with luxuries and extravagances: “He moved as if he were one more. He rolled down the car window and nobody bothered him. He moved through the city freely, ”acknowledged his former pilot, who forged a close relationship with the passage of time.

From his home in Dubai, Sulaiman spoke with Infobae and revealed details of Maradona’s life in that city. Their luxury cars, why they spent the first six months without speaking, the fines they suffered for speeding, the day they were trapped in the dunes and what Diego’s mansion was like in the exclusive neighborhood of The Palm Jumeirah.

-What is the first thing you remember about Diego Maradona?

– I remember him as a good man smiling all the time . I was happy and loved Dubai. Every second by his side was a moment of joy for me. I spent more than 7 years by his side as a driver and it was the happiest period of my working life. I met him in August 2011, when he was one of the Al Wasl drivers, but he could not speak Spanish. So, for 6 months we were driving by signs . He transferred it to where he wanted and at any time. I wore it to training and events. At first, the only thing I understood him in Spanish was: ´Dubai is a beautiful city´.

-How was your relationship with him?

-With the passage of time we build a very good relationship. In him I saw a happy man who gave me the freedom to take care of his home when he was away. He had a lot of confidence in me. Diego was polite to all the workers in the house and was always smiling. I hope that one day I can see the cemetery where Diego rests forever. He left us many good memories. Y for me he is still alive, I still do not fall from his death .

-What was he like as a copilot?

-Very calm. At first we didn’t speak because he didn’t know English and I didn’t understand Spanish. We only managed by signs and gestures. But over time we got to know each other. He was always in a good mood, drinking mate and listening to music. He rolled down the window, looked at the city and enjoyed the scenery. He would come to training, train for a while and go to the Stadium. He looked up at the stands and enjoyed the moment. It was very special. He taught me to drink mate and in the car he played music in Spanish, because he didn’t like Arabic .

-How many cars did you have in your possession?

-I had three cars: a Rolls Royce, a BMW I8 and a Jeep Wagner, but I didn’t drive them because I didn’t have time to do it. Also, the club put me to carry it. They are part of his stuff in Dubai. The rest went in a container for Argentina. Your clothes and valuables that were in your home.

-How much is true about the legend that says that when there was a lot of traffic in the city they went through the dunes and the truck stayed in the sand?

-If true. One day on the way to training in Fujairah the road was very busy and we went through the dunes. When we tried to cross the sand the tire of the car jammed and we got out with Diego to fix it. To get the sand out of the wheel and we stayed for almost an hour. At no point did he get angry and collaborate the entire time. Diego would get in the truck because he couldn’t stand the heat and then he got out to help me get the sand out. He was encouraged to do the desert safari in Dubai and liked it very much.

– Did the city suffer a lot from the high temperatures?

-Yes, I couldn’t stand the hot days. When that happened, he spent it in the pool. At the hottest time of the year, during the months of June, July and August, he would escape from Dubai and go to Europe or to Argentina. It happens that in the Arab Emirates the temperatures are very high: in winter it can be more than 30 degrees and in summer, it reaches 50 degrees, with 90 percent humidity. With those high temperatures here nobody works.

– Is it true that they received several fines for speeding because Maradona liked to go fast?

-Yes, They gave us several fines because Diego wanted to speed up the car and I had to do it . It’s that on those trips he pushed for the truck to “fly” as he liked to say, to arrive as soon as possible. But that caused him to receive a fine of four thousand dollars in a month. In Dubai the fines are on who drives and, if they do not pay them, the registration is retained.

– Did you call him at night to go out for a walk?

-He called me to go to a restaurant for dinner. Since I met him, he told me that it did not matter what program he had, that only if he needed it should I pick him up and take him to eat in Dubai. In the restaurant they let him eat quietly and nobody bothered him to ask for a photo.

-What was your mansion in Dubai like?

-It was in the neighborhood of The Palm, in Jumeirah. The house was given to him by the government of Dubai for 6 years. It was always very clean, tidy, and sparkled everywhere. He had his own gym, swimming pool and even a soccer-tennis court where he played. It was very big and had everything you can imagine. Six large bedrooms, seven bathrooms, one open-air, terraces, a ping pong table and several living rooms, two of them with giant televisions, armchairs, and all kinds of appliances. It was a very special place, with access to the sea. He had 24-hour employees: a chef, three cleaners and myself, who was his driver . And he had his schedules to do his things.

-What was your daily routine?

-He got up at 10 in the morning to have breakfast. Then sometimes he would go to the gym and train by watching television. Other times, he went directly to the club to train with his players. Later, he would have lunch, take a nap and, in the afternoons, play soccer and swim in the pool at home. I remember drinking cola and mate all the time and eating beef, fish, and chicken, his favorite foods.

-Was it playing games at home?

-Yes, on the soccer-tennis court. Likewise, I remember that he once played a match with Novak Djokovic on the court of the Hotel Ground in Jumairah Beach. It was an exhibition. And then he started playing games with the tennis ball.

-Was he always accompanied?

-Permanently accompanied by many people. Maradona was a tremendous power in Dubai. Always surrounded by many members of the royal family and the rulers. He was in constant contact with the Arab sheikhs who visited him at his mansion. He opened the doors of his house to journalists, friends and family.

–Did you get to know your family?

-Yes, I met Dalma, Gianinna, Jana, Diego Fernando, Diego Junior; also to his former partners, Verónica and Rocío. They are all good friends and I am in contact with them. I spoke with Dalma for the last time when Diego was operated on before his death. Now, I am talking to Morla to find out how the family is doing and also because Matías is my friend. I remember that he loved his parents, he talked about them all the time. And I missed them .

