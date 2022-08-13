The confessions of one of the most famous skaters in history: “I spent more than a million on alcohol, suites and private jets”

Ryan Sheckler won several X Games and became one of the best skaters in the world (Getty Images)

Ryan Sheckler He knew how to be a skateboard star. sponsored by Tony Hawk, the American dazzled everyone at an event in 2005 and at the age of 14 he signed his first contract as a professional. The main brands in the world of skateboarding approached the young man who, before he was of legal age, was already earning more money than his entire family together. Now, at the age of 32, he analyzed how that life leap that gave him fame was.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger The American recognized that as a young man he squandered a large part of the fortune he managed to achieve. It is that at that time it was very difficult for him to even think about saving and that is why he used his bills to treat himself to cars, trips or expensive purchases that gave him joy for a short time, but not happiness.

The athlete said that it all started in a meeting he had with his agent, Steve Astafin, who told him: “If you promise me 10 years of hard work I will make you a millionaire and you won’t have to work anymore.” I promised him, from 13 to 23 I worked harder than ever and here I am”.

At the age of 15 Sheckler was already a star of the X Games and therefore earned about USD 100 thousand a year: “If I wanted to invite my family to dinner outside, I could, or since I felt bad about being on a trip without my brother… well, I fixed it with gifts. The truth is that it is something that was great, but I think that money did not catch me until I was 18 years old, I did not give it importance until I could buy a house or a Ferrari.

When he left his adolescence behind, his expenses skyrocketed: “I thought that buying all this would give me happiness and, although they did a little, I felt empty. I spent over a million dollars on premium alcohol, VIPS, suites, private jets…”. In this sense, he explained: “If I wanted a car or a watch, I would set myself the goal of winning an event or a circuit, it is not that I woke up one morning and went to buy a car for 70,000 dollars, which is what it seemed in TV. Everything was planned.”

Currently, with maturity on top, he analyzes those years and recognizes that his decisions were not the most appropriate. Therefore, he regrets not having saved some money: “I would prefer to have saved that million and now I would have houses or things that would be giving me benefits Or I could put them in a foundation to help people, instead of burning them.” However, today she enjoys a good economic life and has no regrets about the life she chose.

