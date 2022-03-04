The confessions of the journalist who gave Messi the last Ballon d’Or: why he interviewed him barefoot and what happened when he was rated a 3

Lionel Messi at home with Florent Torchut

Florent Torchut is a French journalist for the magazine France Soccer and from the diary The Team who interviewed three times Lionel Messi and he was in charge of bringing the seventh Ballon d’Or to the player’s house Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In dialogue with TyC Sports He told how was the intimacy of his visit to the house of the Rosario crack whose humility surprised him and revealed the difficulties of reporting him barefoot.

“He is a divine, a crack outside the field, simple, he makes you feel comfortable. Two of the three times I interviewed him was at Leo’s house and there you understand the Messi world a little, I understood the family a little, which is very simple. In the last interview we talked a lot about that, about the humility that his father transmitted to him, about the Rosario culture, ”he explained.

He also clarified: “The topics of the interview are discussed with his environment. He is a person who really likes routine, it takes him a bit to acclimatize and we do it so that he feels comfortable”. For example, he revealed that he pouts at him every time they ask him about Griezmann, something recurrent in journalists.

Interview with French journalist Florent Torchut, who presented Lionel Messi with the Ballon d’Or at his home.

Torchut gave a “5 to the adaptation of La Pulga in his new city, Paris and his team, PSG. “Everyone compares him to the Barçawith the National Team, and he’s not playing like he used to, he’s playing further back, as a creator, that’s why he’s the biggest assistant in the French league”.

“At Barça he did everything, he solved everything, and now he can’t do it because the body limits him”, he analyzed. In addition, he assured that “Mbappé is Parisian, the player of the future. Messi tries to be at the service of Mbappé, because he wants the team to work better. His humility makes him put himself at his service. Since Messi arrived, Mbappé has dedicated a lot of praise to Messi. For him, he is the best in the world.”.

“I don’t know if he will continue, if he goes to another place he will have to adapt again and it would be a lost year,” he says about the future of Leo, who has a contract with the Parisian club until June 2023.

On the other hand, he revealed why he ended up doing the interviews barefoot: “We went in and the spectacular house, the marble, new carpet and my boss took off his slippers and we all imitated him. And in fact when he came down, Antonela said (to Messi) ‘did you make him take off his shoes?’ And he said ‘no, no, I didn’t go’. And he stayed there and we made the note on legs ”.

A topic that generated controversy was the score that Leo was given in The Team in the victory against Real Madrid for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, which was a victory for PSG (1-0). The newspaper rated it a 3.

“It is a game that is played at night, with Real Madrid, there are four or five journalists who cover the game and two journalists, one of them gives the scores for Real Madrid and the other for PSG. If it is in the afternoon there is a debate, I am not going to say the name of my colleague, I do not agree with him. Messi puts a good pass to Mbappé in the first half, if he did a good job it had to be a goal, another to Neymar and two goal passes. And the penalty misses. I was going to give him a 4 and with the penalty he gave him a 3. For me it was a 5″, he confessed.

Messi with his seven Ballon d’Or (Credit: France Football Magazine)

“Over there to a stranger, with that match, you give him a 5 or 6, but being him, more is required of him. He accustomed us to the extraordinary. It was not expected that there would be a scandal, it had a worldwide stir. He is a journalist who has been following PSG for a long time”, he added, although he repaired: “For me, Leo is not affected by what a journalist says, that out there he wanted to become famous. She is not going to change his life.”

Regarding the comments to Mauricio Pochettino, asserted: “He is criticized a lot because he is a year and a half ago and it is not known if he is playing to have the ball or to counterattack”. And he compared the current PSG coach with Marcelo Bielsa: “Pochettino is more like Bielsa, for a squad of 80, 90, who will get 110 percent, not for a squad of stars.”

Finally, he gave his perspective on Zidane. “He fixes this for you, being that the players are not convinced. PSG thinks of him, but he is from Marseillais, and they are the clubs that hate each other the most”.

