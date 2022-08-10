The conflict that activated Kevin Durant in the Brooklyn Nets and can revolutionize the entire NBA

Kevin Durant would have asked the Nets to fire the coach and general manager to stay (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Kevin Durant He is considered by many to be one of the best players in the NBA in the last decade. What’s more, a few seasons ago, he knew how to be part of the winning era that the Golden State Warriors built together with Stephen Curry. After his departure from the team, the forward moved to the Brooklyn Nets with the intention of putting together a winning franchise with his friend Kyrie Irving who was later joined by another NBA superstar like James Harden. But the project did not end as expected.

After Harden’s departure, with Irving considering leaving after not playing much of last season for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, now it is Durant who wants to leave the team, unhappy with the future that the Nets envision. According to the journalist from The Athletic Shams Charania, the forward would have had a meeting last weekend with the owner of the franchise Joe Tsaito whom he would have given an ultimatum.

To stay, the organization would have to do without the services of coach Steve Nashthe remembered former point guard who was chosen twice as league MVP, and also put on the table the name of Sean Marks, the CEO and a vital part in the assembly of the squad that the Canadian directs today.

In the article that was published in the American media, it is reported that the face to face between the owner of the team and the star was “transparent and professional”. After being swept in the playoffs of the 2020-2021 campaign by the Milwaukee Bucks, who later established themselves as the NBA champions, a bomb was detonated in the Nets locker room. That caused Harden to ask to be traded (he moved to the Philadelphia 76ers) and the relationship between Durant himself and Irving wouldn’t have gone the way of the best.

The relationship between Durant and Irving would not go through a good time (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Reports from the specialized press indicate that the No. 7 from Brooklyn is tired of the changes of course that the team gave in its construction with the objective of fighting for the title and also emphasizes the incompetence of Nash to lead them. It must be remembered that today’s coach arrived with the endorsement of the then three figures of the Nets in 2020.

In the last hours, the owner Tsai used his social networks to make clear his position on the steps that the organization has taken in recent times. “Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.”wrote the Chinese businessman. Will it be a preview of the future of the 12-time NBA All Star?

One month ago, Durant would have requested to be transferred and Boston would have been one of the teams that laid eyes on him. They even proposed in an exchange for the two-time NBA champion one of his figures: JAylen Brown plus Derrick White and a Draft pick. Faced with this scenario, Brooklyn asked for these two players in exchange and added in the request to Marcus Smart (defensive specialist and shooter), more lottery picks and possibly another player for the rotation to make the trade effective.

The 33-year-old forward is under contract for the next four seasons in the New York franchise and the other teams that could try a mega trade for him would be the aforementioned Celtics, Miami Heat or the Toronto Raptors. The forward renewed his bond in 2021 with the Nets for a sum of 193 million dollars for the following five years: 43 million of them in the next season. Then, it will pocket 46.4 million (2023/2024); another 49.9 million (2024/2025) and 53.3 million for 2025/2026, before becoming a free agent.

Jaylen Brown, the player proposed by the Celtics to take over Durant’s services in Boston (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

