The confusing episode that Pep Guardiola starred in: they were chasing him, he thought they wanted to steal his bicycle and his reaction went viral

Pep Guardiola was scared because a fan wanted to ask him for a photo. The Spanish coach wanted to give him his bike because he thought they were stealing it

An unusual situation starred the coach of the Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, on one of his bike rides taking advantage of the good weather in Europe these days. The Spanish strategist wanted to pedal for a while and relax before the start of his team’s preseason, which presented his new figures, including the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. Before meeting with his leaders, the former midfielder had a particular event.

Manchester is an industrial city and even though it is summer in those latitudes, at a certain time of the night the streets are empty. Although for those who like to practice some aerobic activity, it is a good time to do it calmly.

However, Pep seemed to take a big hit when a fan recognized him and told him he wanted to take a picture. The DT picked up his pace and walked away, but the boy went for more and started yelling at him that he just wanted to immortalize that moment with him. At one point it caught up with him and Guardiola thought he was a victim of robbery and wanted to give him his bike.

Guardiola wanted to give his bicycle to the boy who ended up taking the photo

“A photo brother,” the fan asked. With a face of concern, Pep did not finish reacting to the fan’s request for a photo, even smiling to capture the image, but the strategist was uncomfortable with this situation and decided to leave with his bicycle. The young man managed to record the moment despite the fact that Guardiola did not pose with a thumbs up.

The subject remained an anecdote and then the boy uploaded two videos on his accounts Tik Tok which he titled “my encounter with Pep 1 and 2”. The first had more than 12 thousand reproductions and the second exceeded six thousand. The testimony went viral.

Manchester City already has its new figures and next to Álvarez is the gunner Erling Haaland, who has just broken the nets at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and is largely absent from the next World Cup since Norway did not qualify.

Stefan Ortega, Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez in the presentation this Sunday (Reuters / Carl Recine)

In the 2022/2023 season the team of the citizens will seek again to capture its maximum objective, which is to win the Champions League. Under the leadership of the Spanish coach, the English cast caressed the Orejona in 2021, when they played the final and lost by the minimum against Chelsea.

While he will also try to defend the crown in the Premier League, where he has won four of the last five editions. Guardiola will have a competitive cast to repeat another title in the English championship as Riyah Mahrez, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernard Silva, Jack Grealish and the aforementioned Haaland and Álvarez.

The Premier League will begin on Friday, August 5, and City will debut on Sunday, August 7, playing at home against West Ham. While in the Champions League, they will begin their participation in the group stage and the dates are September 6 and 7. The zones are not yet defined because there are teams that are playing the classification for the next edition.

