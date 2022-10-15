The Congress of El Salvador extended the emergency regime for the seventh time

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, with a large pro-government majority, approved the seventh extension of an emergency regime in force since the end of March (EFE/Rodrigo Sura/Archivo)

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, with a large pro-government majority, approved on Friday night the seventh extension of an emergency regime in force since the end of March after an escalation of homicides and that has left more than 55,000 detainees.

As in the approval and the six previous extensions, the legislators of the ruling parties and their allies approved the request of the President’s Executive Nayib Bukele without a previous study with 67 votes of the 84 deputies.

The Security Minister, Gustavo Villatorosaid at a press conference hours before the approval that the decision to request the extension of the suspension of constitutional rights was taken on Thursday by the Council of Ministers.

“Although it is true that it is a decision of the Council of Ministers, it is leveraged precisely by that need of the millions of Salvadorans who have witnessed all the positive results that have been obtained,” Villatoro said.

He assured that “the results are undeniable” with the arrest of more than 55,000 alleged gang members, the seizure of 1,644 weapons and 1.24 million dollars.

“We counted to this date 214 days without homicides, most of which have been within the exception regime”, he narrowed down.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele (REUTERS / José Cabezas / File)

The Bukele government includes these days “without homicides” several dates on which deaths of gang members have been reported in alleged shootouts with the Police and that in other administrations and countries are counted as homicides.

A wave of violence claimed the lives of more than 80 people at the end of March. The escalation was attributed to the gangs, for which the Government asked the Legislative Assembly to approve the suspension of constitutional guarantees.

The Salvadoran Constitution indicates that the extension of the suspension of the freedom of association, assembly and defense, in addition to the inviolability of correspondence, must not exceed a maximum period of 30 days and will only be extended if the causes that generated the declaration are maintained. .

According to local investigations The lighthouse, the escalation of violence occurred after the alleged breakdown of a pact between the gangs and the Bukele Executiveaccusation of negotiations that the United States has also made.

More recently, this outlet published that the wave of murders coincided with the departure of four gang leaders to a maximum security prison hospital and cites documents obtained from the leak made by the “Guacamaya” group.

“The weekend that the negotiations between the government of President Bukele and the gangs broke down, four national leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha-13 left the maximum security prison for a private hospital in San Salvador,” he said. The lighthouse.

Humanitarian organizations and the ombudsman’s office have received more than 6,500 complaints of violations of human rights under this exceptional regime.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Rejection grows in El Salvador to the announcement of re-election by Bukele

After the failure of Bitcoin, El Salvador teeters before a financial abyss while Nayib Bukele flirts with his re-election