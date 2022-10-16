The Congress of the Communist Party of China begins: a third term for Xi Jinping is expected in a climate of secrecy and censorship of dissent

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his fellow delegates raise their hands as they vote at the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The ruling Communist Party of China will hold its national congress starting on Sunday and in which it is expected that Xi Jinping reciba un tercer mandato five years as the undisputed head of the party, government and army of the world’s second largest economy.

The proceedings surrounding the event are shrouded in secrecy, as is typical in the authoritarian one-party state of China. But the week-long congress, the 20th in its more than 100-year history, is expected to produce a new set of leaders handpicked by Xi, who has no term limit and has yet to indicate a successor after a decade in office. top.

The party, with 96 million members, is run by a Central Committee and a Politburo. Its leading cadres, now seven, form the powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

WHAT IS AT STAKE AT THIS YEAR’S MEETING?

No significant changes are expected in the political or economic system. Through a broad anti-corruption campaign and a relentless crackdown on dissent and freedom of expression, Xi has virtually eliminated all opposition and has placed his loyalists in most of the key positions.

However, his hard-line policyzero-COVID”, which you have put in c

Quarantining tens of millions of people, severely restricting travel and imposing a mounting economic cost, it has sparked rare protests, such as the display of anti-Xi banners in Beijing’s high-tech business district, Haidian, this week.

The authorities refused to comment on the incident and shut down any discussion of it on the Internet, the only sphere of public life in which it is possible to criticize the regime, at least until the party’s censors take action.

The Xi administration says such tight COVID-19 controls are the only way to prevent a broader outbreak in the world’s most populous nation.

HOW WILL THE CONGRESS AFFECT WORLDWIDE?

China’s more assertive foreign policy, sometimes described as the approach of the “warrior wolf”based on the name of a popular action movie, has provoked a reaction from United States, Europe and the neighbors of the region. China’s claim to virtually all of the South China Sea he has raised tensions with other claimants, the United States and others, while his forces have clashed with Indian troops along their disputed border.

Beijing’s close foreign policy alignment with Russia and its refusal to criticize the invasion of Ukraine on the part of Moscow have also increased tensions with the West.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16, 2022.

This has also focused attention on the China’s threat to invade the autonomous democratic island of Taiwan to bring it under his control, a measure that would make the United States and allies such as Japan and Australia react.

Xi has given no sign of a change in foreign policy direction, though the sharp decline in China’s economic growth rate and the challenges facing its flagship overseas investment program “The of the Belt and the Road” reduce their influence. The internment of more than a million Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and the crackdown on opposition voices and free speech in Hong Kong have also drawn widespread criticism abroad, placing many local leaders under US, UK and EU travel and financial restrictions. .

WHO IS REPRESENTED IN CONGRESS?

State media reports that 2,296 representatives were “elected” to the congress. All candidates are carefully vetted and open campaigning is not allowed. Of these, 771 are described as front-line party members who hold jobs outside the party bureaucracy, whether in the armed forces, which function as the party’s military branch, or in agriculture or technical professions.

The party and congress composition remain heavily dominated by men from China’s main Han ethnic group. Women and members of minority groups make up 27% and 11.5% of representatives, respectively, according to the official state news agency Xinhua.

After what is expected to be a long political speech on Sunday, the congress will take place mainly behind closed doors.

If the above protocols are followed, the new leadership will be announced the day after the conference closes, with the most senior members emerging from behind a curtain to take their places in the hierarchy based on their distance to the left. and to the right of Xi.

