The Congress of the Communist Party of China begins this Sunday and will last until October 22

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC)which opens this Sunday in Beijing, will last until October 22announced this Saturday Sun Yeli, spokesperson for that event. The great quinquennial event of Chinese political life plans to grant President Xi Jinping a third term at the head of the political organization and the country.

The day after the closing, that is to say on October 23, the composition of the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureauthe group of seven or nine personalities that embodies the leadership of power, including the general secretary of the PCC, currently Xi Jinping.

Altogether, some 2,300 delegateselected by the different assemblies of the single party, will meet behind closed doors after the opening ceremony on Sunday in Beijing, at the People’s Palace.

Xi Jinping, 69, will take stock of the last five years there, and will communicate his roadmap for the next five years in a televised speech.

The congress, the 20th since the creation of the PCC in 1921, will foreseeably give rise to a great reconfiguration of the Permanent Committee of the Politburo. According to unwritten tradition, some of the current members of this ruling cenacle have reached the age at which they must retire.

Isolation due to COVID-19

While the rest of the world gradually returned to the pre-pandemic situation, Beijing sticks to its zero COVID strategywith travel restrictions, mandatory quarantines and recurring lockdowns.

In addition to the inconveniences caused to the population, politics also hurt business. Economic growth has slowed just as other long-standing problems, such as the decline of the housing bubble, are emerging.

”Beijing’s zero COVID policy has discouraged much-needed investment and has failed to win the hearts and minds of young Chinese, who have suffered the most economically and socially,” he said. Yu Jiefrom the Asia-Pacific program of the Chatham House think tank.

Relations with the United States have become even more poisoned in the last five years and Xi’s more aggressive foreign policy has caused disputes with numerous countries such as India, Australia and Canada.

western countries criticized the belligerent rhetoric towards the autonomously governed island of Taiwan and accused China ofhuman rights bustsespecially against the Uyghur minority in the western region of Xinjiang.

”President Xi’s third term, which breaks with precedent, does not bode well for human rights in China and around the world“, said Xaqiu WangChina researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Xi for life?

With 96.7 million members, the Communist Party of China is one of the largest political organizations in the world, but its internal mechanisms are opaque. Observers can only guess at the future composition of the Standing Committee, whose members stand at the pinnacle of power in the country.

Since the 1990s, members of the Political Bureau have generally retired after two terms, but Xi’s re-election would break with this tradition.

The choice of people who will surround Xi will be crucial, he said. Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute. “I think Xi will be careful to send a clear message that no one promoted to the Standing Committee will be a successor in the 21st Congress,” he said.

Your configuration will not be revealed until the day after the Congress ends.

If, as expected, Xi remains secretary general, he will be confirmed for another presidential term at the annual meeting of China’s National People’s Congress in March. Many observers predict that it will not be his last term. ”The uncertainty is absolutesaid the political scientist. Jean-Pierre Cabestan.

“But the promotion of Xi Jinping Thought, the restoration of the cult of personality, the importance of his power at the heart of the party leadership, this evokes someone who will stay in power for a long time, maybe for life.” , he added.

