The Conjuring’s James Wan Is Tackling A Universal Monsters Movie

Whereas the 2 greatest motion pictures of James Wan’s profession have been Livid 7 and Aquaman, each of which grossed over $1 billion, the director continues to be arguably extra well-known for his work within the horror style, significantly the Conjuring franchise. Properly, Wan is now getting the possibility to work inside Universal Photos’ label of terrifying monsters.
Phrase’s are available that James Wan has been tapped to provide a yet-to-be-titled film by his Atomic Monster Productions firm that can be impressed by the Universal Monsters legacy and shine it “by a contemporary prism.” Described as having “shades of Disturbia,” this mission will observe a bunch of youngsters who uncover {that a} neighbor is constructing a monster in his basement, and as one would anticipate, the monster ultimately breaks free.
THR additionally mentions that Supernatural author and producer Robbie Thompson will pen this Universal Monsters film. There aren’t any plans for James Wan to direct, so it’s unclear if Universal already has chosen another person to direct the horror-thriller or if a search continues to be underway.
Apparently sufficient, this isn’t the primary time we’ve hears about James Wan working throughout the Universal Monsters realm. Again in November, it was reported that he was creating a brand new tackle Frankenstein. That info was eliminated, however 4 months later, this new report is available in, and people plot particulars level in direction of a really Frankenstein-sounding story.
That is simply the most recent mission that Atomic Monster Productions has coming down the pipeline, with Malignant and The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It arriving later this yr, Mortal Kombat popping out subsequent yr, Aquaman 2 following in 2022 and There’s Somebody Inside Your Home set to drop in some unspecified time in the future on Netflix. Along with his work on Supernatural, Robbie Thompson can be at present writing for the Netflix sequence Cursed, which is a modern-day re-imagining of the King Arthur mythos.
The final 5 years have been fairly hectic for Universal Photos in its makes an attempt to reinvigorate its Monsters label. Initially the plan was to push ahead with an interconnected monster film universe akin to what’s been achieved with the MCU. The Darkish Universe launched in 2017 with The Mummy, and along with Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem being forged because the Invisible Man and Frankenstein’s monster, respectively, different characters that may have been launched included the Bride of Frankenstein, the Wolf Man, the Creature from the Black Lagoon and extra.
Nevertheless, following The Mummy’s underwhelming crucial and industrial efficiency, Universal Photos scrapped its Darkish Universe plans and declared that future motion pictures starring these monsters could be standalone tales. Minimize to final week, Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man opened in theaters, and along with incomes loads of optimistic evaluations, it’s up to now remodeled $57 million worldwide off a $7 million finances.
Along with the James Wan-produced mission, different Universal Monsters-related motion pictures on the way in which embody Paul Feig’s Darkish Military, Dexter Fletcher’s Renfield, Elizabeth Banks’ The Invisible Lady (which, for now, doesn’t sound prefer it’ll have any connections to The Invisible Man), Matt Stawski’s Monster Mash musical and a redeveloped model of The Bride of Frankenstein.
