The Conjuring’s James Wan Is Tackling A Universal Monsters Movie

The final 5 years have been fairly hectic for Universal Photos in its makes an attempt to reinvigorate its Monsters label. Initially the plan was to push ahead with an interconnected monster film universe akin to what’s been achieved with the MCU. The Darkish Universe launched in 2017 with The Mummy, and along with Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem being forged because the Invisible Man and Frankenstein’s monster, respectively, different characters that may have been launched included the Bride of Frankenstein, the Wolf Man, the Creature from the Black Lagoon and extra.