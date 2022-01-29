The Conmebol Committee rejected Boca’s appeal and the players must comply with the sanctions for the scandal with Mineiro

The Conmebol Appeals Commission, composed of Omar Dorado (president), Horacio Pintos (vice president) and Lenin Santiago Barragán (member), decided to reject the appeal presented by Boca Juniors on December 3, 2021, as a result of the harsh punishment received for the incidents against Atlético Mineiro for the revenge of the round of 16 of the last Copa Libertadores. Despite this, the Xeneize you can go to the CAS to try to reduce sentences.

Thus, the Argentine club must comply with the sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Commission of the body due to the scandal that took place in the match against the Brazilian cast, played on October 8, 2021, and whose grounds were notified on November 26.

The football players xeneizes involved are Sebastián Villa and Cristian Pavón (both with six match bans each), red frames (5), Carlos Izquierdoz (4), Diego Octopus González (3) and Javier Garcia (two). In addition, the members of the Football Council Raul Cascini and Marcelo Delgado, who are prohibited from attending matches organized by the South American Football Confederation for two years.

Those who were part of the coaching staff of former coach Miguel Ángel Russo were also sanctioned. These are your aide-de-camp Leandro Somoza (six games) and the goalkeeping coach Fernando Gayoso (three matches). To this is added a warning to Carlos Zambrano and Norberto Briasco and an economic fine amounting to $235,000 for all of each case.

The Resolution of the Appeals Commission :

The complete ruling of Conmebol that Boca Juniors must comply with :

1st. TO SANCTION Official RAÚL ALFREDO CASCINI by being PROHIBITED FROM ENTERING STADIUMS in competitions organized by CONMEBOL for a period of 24 (twenty-four) months from the notification of this decision. Likewise, a fine of USD 30,000 (THIRTY THOUSAND US DOLLARS) is imposed. The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the CLUB ATLÉTICO BOCA JUNIORS, from CONMEBOL as Television or Sponsorship rights.

2nd. SANCTION Official MARCELO ALEJANDRO DELGADO by being PROHIBITED FROM ENTERING STADIUMS in competitions organized by CONMEBOL for a period of 24 (twenty-four) months from the notification of this decision. Likewise, a fine of USD 30,000 (THIRTY THOUSAND US DOLLARS) is imposed. The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the CLUB ATLÉTICO BOCA JUNIORS, from CONMEBOL as Television or Sponsorship rights.

3rd. SUSPEND Official LEANDRO DANIEL SOMOZA for 6 (six) games. This sanction must be complied with in accordance with the provisions of Articles 73 et seq. of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Likewise, Officer LEANDRO DANIEL SOMOZA is fined USD 30,000 (THIRTY THOUSAND US DOLLARS). The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the BOCA JUNIORS ATHLETIC CLUB, for Television or Sponsorship rights.

4th. SUSPEND Official FERNANDO GUSTAVO GAYOSO for 3 (three) games. This sanction must be complied with in accordance with the provisions of Articles 73 et seq. of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Likewise, Officer FERNANDO GUSTAVO GAYOSO is fined USD15,000 (FIFTEEN THOUSAND US DOLLARS). The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the BOCA JUNIORS ATHLETIC CLUB, for Television or Sponsorship rights.

5th. SUSPEND Player DIEGO HERNÁN GONZALEZ for 3 (three) games. This sanction must be complied with in accordance with the provisions of Articles 73 et seq. of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Likewise, the Player DIEGO HERNÁN GONZALEZ is fined USD 15,000 (FIFTEEN THOUSAND US DOLLARS). The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the BOCA JUNIORS ATHLETIC CLUB, for Television or Sponsorship rights.

6th. SUSPEND the Player SEBASTIAN VILLA CANO for 6 (six) games. This sanction must be complied with in accordance with the provisions of Articles 73 et seq. of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Likewise, the Player SEBASTIAN VILLA CANO is fined USD 30,000 (THIRTY THOUSAND US DOLLARS). The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the BOCA JUNIORS ATHLETIC CLUB, for Television or Sponsorship rights.

7th. SUSPEND the Player CRISTIAN DAVID PAVÓN for 6 (six) games. This sanction must be complied with in accordance with the provisions of Articles 73 et seq. of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Likewise, the Player CRISTIAN DAVID PAVÓN is fined USD 30,000 (THIRTY THOUSAND US DOLLARS). The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the BOCA JUNIORS ATHLETIC CLUB, for Television or Sponsorship rights.

8th. SUSPEND Player JAVIER HERNÁN GARCÍA for 2 (two) games. This sanction must be complied with in accordance with the provisions of Articles 73 et seq. of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Likewise, the Player JAVIER HERNÁN GARCÍA is fined USD 10,000 (TEN THOUSAND US DOLLARS). The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the BOCA JUNIORS ATHLETIC CLUB, for Television or Sponsorship rights.

9th. SUSPEND Player CARLOS ROBERTO IZQUIERDOZ for 4 (four) games. These sanctions must be complied with in accordance with the provisions of Articles 73 and following of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Likewise, the Player CARLOS ROBERTO IZQUIERDOZ is fined USD 20,000 (TWENTY THOUSAND US DOLLARS). The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the BOCA JUNIORS ATHLETIC CLUB, for Television or Sponsorship rights.

10th. SUSPEND Player FAUSTINO MARCOS ROJO for 5 (five) games. This sanction must be complied with in accordance with the provisions of Articles 73 et seq. of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Likewise, the Player FAUSTINO MARCOS ROJO is fined USD 25,000 (TWENTY-FIVE THOUSAND US DOLLARS). The amount of this fine will be automatically debited from the amount to be received by the BOCA JUNIORS ATHLETIC CLUB, for Television or Sponsorship rights.

11th. IMPOSE the Player CARLOS AUGUSTO ZAMBRANO a WARNING.

12th. IMPOSE the Player NORBERTO ALEJANDRO BRIASCO a WARNING.

13th. EXPRESSLY NOTICE the Officials and Players that in case of reiteration of any infraction of the sports discipline of the same or similar nature to the one that has caused this procedure, the provisions of Article 31 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code will apply, and the consequences that could derive from it.

14th. NOTIFY the BOCA JUNIORS ATHLETIC CLUB and Messrs. RAÚL ALFREDO CASCINI, MARCELO ALEJANDRO DELGADO, LEANDRO DANIEL SOMOZA, FERNANDO GUSTAVO GAYOSO, DIEGO HERNÁN GONZALEZ, SEBASTIAN VILLA CANO, CRISTIAN DAVID PAVÓN, JAVIER HERNÁN GARCIA, CARLOS ROBERTO IZQUIERDOZ, FAUSTINO MARCOS ROJO, CARLOS AUGUSTO ZAMBRANO, NORBERTO ALEJANDRO BRIASCO.

An appeal against this decision may be made before the CONMEBOL Appeals Commission within a period of 7 (seven) calendar days from the day following the notification of the grounds for this decision in accordance with Article 67.2 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. The appeal must comply with the formalities required in article 67.4 and following of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Pursuant to Art. 67.5 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code, the appeal fee of USD.3,000 (THREE THOUSAND US DOLLARS) must be paid by bank transfer.

