‘The Conners’ Crew Member Dies on Set From ‘Deadly Medical Occasion’

A longtime crew member of ABC’s “The Conners” and “Roseanne” died on set Thursday after struggling a “deadly medical occasion,” in response to a spokesperson for Werner Leisure, the manufacturing firm behind “The Conners.” His identification was not disclosed.

“With heavy hearts we remorse to substantiate {that a} member of our technical crew suffered a deadly medical occasion at the moment,” mentioned a spokesperson. “He was a a lot beloved member of ‘The Conners’ and ‘Roseanne’ households for over 25 years. As we bear in mind our beloved colleague, we ask that you just respect the privateness of his household and family members as they start their grieving course of.”

TMZ, which first reported the information, mentioned the crew member was on Stage 22 of the CBS Studio Heart when the medical emergency occurred.