‘The Conners’ Tops Quiet Tuesday Night – Variety

NBC and CBS tied on the high of the community rankings charts on a quiet Tuesday night time which noticed “The Conners” rating the very best numbers.

The ABC comedy got here in at a 1.Zero ranking amongst adults 18-49 and drew simply 6 million complete viewers, nearly precisely the identical tally it scored in each metrics two weeks in the past. The remainder of the Disney-owned community’s lineup was just about even on earlier episodes, aside from “For Life,” which ticked again as much as a 0.5 ranking and a pair of.2 million viewers. Each “Blended-ish” and its precursor “Black-ish” scored a 0.5, with the previous delivering 2.eight million pairs of eyeballs and the latter 2.6 million. “Bless This Mess” posted a 0.6 and just below Four million viewers.

NBC aired one new episode of “Ellen’s Sport of Video games” within the 9 p.m. slot, which scored a 0.eight and 4.2 million viewers. A replay of the identical present preceded it with the identical ranking and simply 100,000 fewer viewers. A “New Amsterdam” rerun rounded off the night time with a 0.4.

In the meantime CBS’ solely new content material of the night time was “FBI: Most Wished,” which ticked down fractionally to a 0.7 ranking and seven million viewers. Replays of “NCIS” and the unique “FBI” got here in at a 0.7 and a 0.6.

Over on the CW, “The Flash” got here zooming in with a 0.Four and 1.2 million viewers, its largest viewers tally since Feb. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” scored a 0.2 and 712,000 viewers.

Fox aired a single “Masked Singer” replay to a 0.5 ranking and a pair of.6 million viewers, adopted by back-to-back “Final Man Standing” reruns, each of which scored a 0.Four and averaged 1.9 million viewers.