the console that revolutionized the scene

We have already done a review of the best console games such as SNES, PSX or Nintendo 64, and we want to continue with the traction of Nintendo platforms and to Remember the Wii |a console that was a real revolution in terms of control and that left us many titles to remember.

You will find sagas and games of all possible types and genres. However, we warned you already: Wii had lots of third party games that passed without pain or glory, so it has cost us a lot to dive into its extensive catalog to bring you the best of the best.

This is our selection of the 10 best Wii games

Super Mario Galaxy

If Mario 64 was the foundation of all platform games, Super Mario Galaxy was the one that perfected the formula to a new level. We are talking about an authentic jewel that any lover of the genre shouldn’t be missed.





It is part of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch, which you can still find in stores like Amazon.

Super Mario Galaxy 2

It’s funny, because on many occasions the sequels are worse than the originals. But in the case of Super Mario Galaxy 2, this is not fulfilled: a few more elements were added to a perfected formula in itself and everything proposed by the first installment was respected. And a real barbarity of play came out.





Unfortunately, It is only available for Wii and Wii U.so for now it will be time to wait for a port for Switch if you do not want to leave a fortune.

Donkey Kong Country Returns

After some games that did not fully exploit the Donkey Kong license, this Country Returns was a return to the formula that always worked: 2D platformers. This is quite a difficult title, which is VERY enjoyable if you are nostalgic for the Super Nintendo era.





You have on Switch the sequel, the Tropical Freeze, which is also VERY good.

Super Paper Mario

The really interesting thing about this new installment of the Super Paper Mario franchise is the mix of RPG with platforms. As if that wasn’t enough, it made pretty clever use of the controller, and it’s one of those fantastic experiences to introduce someone to the genre. The changes between 2D and 3D are still a real visual delight.





The last Paper Mario (the Switch one, wow) has little to do with it, so we can’t recommend it.

Metroid Prime Trilogy

We are facing a trilogy of shooters that has Samus Aran as the protagonist, and that took great advantage of the controls of the Wii remotes. guessed a important twist to the formula of the Metroid saga (until now, they were metroidvanias) that fell in love with many players around the world.





We are still waiting for the fourth installment for Switchalthough the thing goes for a long time.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

We are before the title that best took advantage of the Wii controls by FAR. As if this were not enough, this is the title that explains the birth of Hyrule and other important aspects of the Zelda saga, so it is a real must-see for lovers of the lore of the saga.





You have a pretty successful remaster for Switch.

Twilight Princess

While Skyward Sword had controls more adapted to Wii remotes, Twilight Princess is (in our opinion, of course) a much stronger Zelda game. Its story keeps you guessing almost from the beginning, and it’s one of those gems that you should definitely play if you like (even remotely) the games in the saga.





Unfortunately, it’s not available on Switch, so we have to wait for a remaster for hybrid console.

Wii Sports

We are facing the game that came with the console and a letter of introduction to get muscle with respect to the controls. It has no history, but we are before one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences in gaming historywhich virtually everyone who has played video games has experienced at some point.





You have the Switch version, which came out a little while ago, with enough variety as far as games are concerned.

Wario Ware: Smooth Moves

We have not added Mario Kart or Smash Bros for a simple reason: they are sagas that were already present on Nintendo 64 and GameCube. Wario Ware, on the other hand, took VERY good advantage of the Wii controls to give one of those unforgettable experiences in multiplayer.





You have the delivery of Switch at a good price that also follows the same spirit as the Wii installment.

New Super Mario Bros. Wii

We close the list with another title that followed in the footsteps of the classic Mario games (a 2D platformer from all the life of the man, wow) with an addition that changed the movie quite a bit: could be played with up to 4 players. This translated into an absolutely delicious experience, which also gave rise to many trolling and funny situations.





On Switch you have New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, which is a similar experience and very, very interesting.