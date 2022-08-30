The conspiracy theory of Evo Morales about the theft of his cell phone that exposes the internal fights of his party

Evo Morales (Franco Fafasuli)

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced the theft of his cell phone during an event of his political party in which the Minister of the Interior was present, which caused a stir in Bolivia.

“ The theft of my cell phone occurred in an act that was attended by the Minister of Government [Interior, Eduardo del Castillo] and his [personal policial de] security ”, Morales stated on his Twitter account.

And he added: “ We would not want to think that it is part of a planned attack to harm us ”.

The political event of the governing Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) was held on Sunday in a town in the department of Santa Cruz (east). He was surrounded by his militants and made a speech from an improvised proscenium.

Morales (2006-2019) has previously expressed his public criticism of the performance of Minister Del Castillo and his MAS party asked President Luis Arce for his dismissal, although the president did not echo the claims.

The former Aymara ruler also indicated that he does not have “nothing to hide“, but what “we will report any attempt to use frame-ups or misrepresentations against us”.

Del Castillo did not comment..

The influential MAS deputy, Juanito Anglenoted that “it is the cell phone of an important, historical leader, a former president and of course it has important information”.

He even claimed thatthere are infiltrators” of the right in the acts of the ruling party and that he suspects that they must have the telephone.

The theft of the device prompted complaints from the opposition that the government dispatches an unusual number of police officers to clarify the case and find the cell phone..

The opposition legislator Jose Carlos Gutierreznoted that “the mobilization that is taking place by the police for the loss of the cell phone is impressive”.

In his opinion, all this display “calls attention”, “because it seems that this cell phone is a gold mine to know all its political and union connections”.

Alexander Reyesanother opposition legislator, considered that “it was not necessary to mobilize the police due to personal carelessness” and that Morales should reveal what information he has, to justify why the “national security apparatus” is moved by a telephone.

Bolivian Government Minister, Eduardo del Castillo (Bolivian Government Ministry/Europa Press/Archive)

The silent fight between Arce and Morales

Analysts have already anticipated that the internal discussions of the MAS make things very difficult internally for the next presidential elections, since the two current leaders, President Luis Arce and the man who appointed him, Morales, have the same objective: they have decided to define who among them will be the candidate in 2025, when Bolivia celebrates 200 years of existence.

The arrival of Arce to the presidency occurred after the elections that led to the management of Jeanine Añez, after the fall of Morales. The coca grower insists that until it is recognized that this was a coup there will be no national reconciliation. The opposition believes Arce does not make much reference to that topic because it was the maximum beneficiary since it allowed him to access the highest position in the country, after being Minister of Economy between 2006 and 2018.

Morales y Arce They perform acts together, but they are estranged and only one of them will be able to be a candidate in 2025. The cell phone episode has added another milestone in their fight, no longer so silent, to lead the MAS.

