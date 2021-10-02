The controversial arbitration decision that moved Puebla away from a possible victory

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

The mood that Nicolas Larcamón He has injected his players since last season and has remained until this Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament, despite the adverse results. With the intention of earning the necessary points to access the playoff spots, the poblanos launched the attack from the start of the match on matchday 12 against the Tuzos del Pachuca and they managed to go to the front of the scoreboard in the 13th minute., a questionable arbitration decision took away the partial advantage.

When Pachuca was looking to build a play in the rival area, two Puebla defenders they recovered the ball a few meters from the referee’s position Daniel Huitrón Quintero. From there, a backlash was generated that was developed by Cristian Tabó. The forward drove at high speed that opened a space where he could send the center to the large area. In that place, Amaury Escoto converted and the throats of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium exploded.

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Moments after the effusive celebration, the central judge put his hand to his ear and established communication with the video arbitration system. Without a specific decision, he ran to review the play on the designated screen and the controversy was present. When he recovered the ball, Diego de Buen interfered in the trajectory of Avilés Hurtado, who threw himself to the ground despite having stepped on the foot of his marker. Despite the proximity, at the time of the action, the judge let the play run.

The controversy was such that the exsilbante Felipe Ramos Rizo stated that the decision to annul the goal was poorly executed. “Badly annulled the goal. I think that the contact that exists prior to the goal is a contact due to the inertia of the play between two players who go for the ball“, Declared to the portal of ESPN Digital.

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

When he stepped away from the screen, he whistled and stretched out his arm in much the same way as when they legitimize a touchdown. Nevertheless, Instead of pointing toward the center of the field, he pointed to where the foul was allegedly committed. The Hidalgo took advantage of the decision, as well as the distraction of the rivals and quickly resumed. The ball almost became a goal, but Antony Silva managed to get the ball out. The local players took advantage of the pause and ran to claim the whistler for his decision.

The referee did not change his decision and chose to continue with the development of the match. Puebla continued to harass his rivals and seven minutes later the match had another pause to score a penalty in their favor. In his attempt to recover the ball in the area, Gustavo Ferrareis received a strong kick from Miguel Tapias. Without hesitation, the whistler sounded the ocarina and decreed the maximum penalty. On that occasion, the person in charge of converting the partial advantage was Diego de Buen.

The second time the VAR intervened in the meeting was in the minute 32. On this occasion, the favored ones were the visitors. In a fixed tactic play in the Puebla area, forward Escoto interrupted a goal-directed shot by extending his left hand. The draw for Pachuca came thanks to the forceful execution of Luis Chávez, who cheated on Antony Silva.

Despite the superiority of the Poblanos, the Tuzos del Pachuca took advantage of the emotional moment in the second half and they went to the front in a definitive way. After Romario Ibarra smashed a shot on the crossbar, the ball made a timely movement towards the position of Erick Sanchez, who spiked the ball with his head and put the score in two goals to one.

The ninety minutes ran out and Nicolás Larcamón’s pupils accumulated their fourth setback in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Tuzos took a great leap and placed in ninth position, a place that would give them the right to play the playoff match heading to the league.

