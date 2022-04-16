The controversial attitude of the NBA star who was in conflict for not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus

Kyrie Irving missed much of the NBA regular season (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

In the run-up to the current season of the NBA, a conflict broke out in the best basketball league in the world with one of its top stars. One of the figures Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irvingwas in the center of the scene for your decision not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The franchise cut him off from the team for much of the early part of the season, although the league’s players’ union and the organization chaired by the commissioner Adam Silver They reached an agreement that did not force the protagonists to inoculate themselves against COVID-19. Beyond that, because the regulations of each city or state were higher, the point guard could not play in the games that the Nets played at home at the Barclays Center in New York until said restriction was lifted.

Today, in the run-up to the start of the playoffs, and after returning to the team to be key in Brooklyn qualifying for No. 7, Irving spoke about his choice not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I made the right decision for me”he said in dialogue with the press after the last practice before the premiere of the series before the Boston Celtics.

“I can truly say that I stuck to what I believed in, what I wanted to do with my body. I think it shouldn’t just be an American right, I think it should be a human right.”added the number 11 of the Nets.

Irving just had his debut in the current season on January 5, in a game against the Indiana Pacers. For two months, the former champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers only played away games until the mayor of New York City, Eric Adamsmodified the city’s vaccination requirement for professional athletes and entertainers toward the end of March.

Irving will play the NBA playoffs against Boston (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

“I can’t address everyone, but as time goes by, I know I made the right decision for myself. It’s a great feeling when you know that in awkward moments you can really lean on different people despite their role. in different sectors or different places in our organization or the things that they represent, ”said the 30-year-old about the support he had from the organization in the franchise.

“Some people supported me in public, some people supported me in private and I agree with both. Some people disagree with me in public, some people disagree with me in private. It doesn’t really bother me as much as it did at the beginning of the season, because everything was so new,” she added.

Finally, he explained that he heard all the comments about him. “I was called by so many different names… It was part of my struggle to watch the season, a game that I love; my job, I can’t even call it a game anymore, it’s my job”said.

In just 29 games, Irving’s late-season impact for the Nets was key. With an average of more than 27 points and almost 6 assists, the point guard was decisive. He went on to score 60 points in one game and 50 in another.

