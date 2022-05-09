The controversial content of Mother 3 is not to blame for not leaving Japan, according to Reggie Fils-Aimé

The former president of Nintendo of America has spoken about the reasons why the RPG has not reached the West.

Those of you who follow the news of the world of video games will have already been able to verify the surprising impact Mother 3 has had in the Westespecially in the case of a title that never left japan. Just a few days ago, we told you the reasons given by Shinichi Kameoka, producer of the game, why the game had not received its global launch.

Kameoka appealed to Shigesatao Itoi’s engaging writing style, unique and difficult to translate into other languages: “Translating all the charm and nuance of his writing into other languages ​​is quite a challenge, and perhaps that is why it has taken so long to consider an international release of Mother 3,” explained the producer. However, the popular ex-president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aiméhas raised other reasons in a recent interview with Jason Schreier for Bloomberg.

Fans have always speculated that the content of Mother 3 represented risks that Nintendo was not willing to take globally, becoming responsible for the game not having crossed the borders of Japan, a content that included a strong criticism of capitalism and gender-ambiguous characters. “That has not been at all the problem why Mother 3 never came to the West“, noted Reggie Fils-Aimé, “everything was based on business needs and the business situation at the time.”

It made no business senseReggie Fils-AimeWhen Mother 3 hit the market for the Game Boy Advance in 2006, it had already transitioned to the new handheld, Nintendo DS, and dedicate resources to translation and localization of an RPG for a previous generation console, “just made no business sense“, explained the former president. The game became popular years later in the United States, partly thanks to an unofficial translation, and Nintendo looked for some way to release it on a new system, but “they couldn’t make the numbers fit,” Fils-Aimé confessed. At 3DJuegos we didn’t want to miss the opportunity to tell you about Nintendo’s important JRPG, a treasure so great that it even inspired Undertale.

