The controversial end of Mass Effect 3 could have been another: this was the original idea

Drew Karpyshyn, who served as screenwriter and writer of the saga, has explained what they had initially thought to do.

Fans of the science fiction saga of BioWare You will remember the commotion that the end of Mass Effect 3 generated at the time. The outcome of the trilogy did not please a good part of the players and even led to crunch and threats to the developers, but the original idea went the other way.

That’s what ensures Drew Karpyshyn, the franchise’s writer, in a recent Q&A with fans on Reddit. There, the writer affirms that they initially considered the idea that the galaxy was going to have to sacrifice to defeat the Reapers, but that created different problems for a future Mass Effect 4.

The galactic communities would have been isolatedDrew Karpyshyn“We planned some very general ideas. Basically, they were based on the fact that the Reapers would have to be attracted through the mass relays and then detonate the entire network and eliminate them,” writes Karpyshyn. “But that would also destroy and damage the relays, so all galactic communities would have been isolated each other. We had a lot of details to work out and there were issues if we took this option, like what would we do in the next game.”

We are not going to tell you the details of the final chosen outcome in case there is someone who still wants to play it, since there is a good option for it now. Those who want to revisit the end of Mass Effect 3 or any of the previous titles can do so with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a original trilogy compilation which was released last year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox including upgrades and downloadable content.

Along with all this, we must not forget that there’s a new mass effect in developmentalthough this same year they said from BioWare itself that it was still in an early stage of it, so everything indicates that it will take a long time to see it.

