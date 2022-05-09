The controversial episode with a father and his son from Real Madrid in the Atlético gallery that angered Spanish fans

A father and a son from Real Madrid were expelled from the Wanda

The victory of Atletico Madrid in the Derby of the Spanish capital by 1-0 was tarnished by an unfortunate act that occurred in the stands of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium and they were caught on camera Movistar+.

During the meeting, a Real Madrid fan was expelled from the stadium along with his son amid insults and boos by the supporters of the painting mattress. Initially, criticism fell on the group red and white for lynching fans You meringueswho had been located in the local sector with a scarf with the colors of Madrid (the father) and a Cristiano Ronaldo t-shirt (the boy).

However, hours later the Madrid entity came out to clarify what had happened and confirmed that the National Police was the one that decided to expel them of the enclosure after the father was the protagonist of some disturbances.

The man and his son were ejected from the stadium

In the images captured by the channel Movistar + you could see the moment in question in which a man and his son were leaving the stands escorted by security personnel between insults. Although at first the users questioned the fact that they were deprived of watching the match only for wearing badges from the rival team, the real reason was later revealed.

As reported by the newspaper As from Madrid, from the club they wanted to clarify what really happened: “This Real Madrid fan who was accompanied by his son he was sent off ‘for provoking and insulting’ during the first half even going so far as to punch an Atlético fan”.

Immediately afterwards, the head of security at the stadium saw them and informed the National Police of the situation. The police forces finally decided to expel him. Besides, the partner was also expelled red and white for participating in the fight.

“No one has been fired for wearing the Real Madrid shirt. The other 800 who have gone with their shirt and have not had a single problem can tell you, ”said a user through his account. Twitter.

Atlético beat Real Madrid in the Derby of the capital (Reuters)

“He has raised his hand to a fan, he has insulted people and he has earned expulsion from the field and I have seen it myself in person from inside the field, ”added another who had witnessed what happened. “Totally true. We had them close. I am a madridista and I have been with my 11-year-old daughter surrounded by Athletics and they have treated me very well,” added a third.

The tense situation also led to some fights between the Atlético de Madrid fans themselves, since some were opposed to father and son being expelled in this way while others applauded the actions of the Police.

KEEP READING

Atlético Madrid broke the streak and won the classic 1-0 against Real for the Spanish League

A glory of Real Madrid gave details of the time he was close to signing for River: “I was left with the desire to play a Superclásico”

Crisis at Manchester United: sharp cut in the salaries of Cristiano Ronaldo and other figures for not qualifying for the Champions League