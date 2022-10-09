The controversial exchange on Twitter between Casillas and Puyol that generated the rejection of the only footballer who spoke of his homosexuality

Iker Casillas, Joshua Cavallo and Carles Puyol

Six words published through a post on Twitter revolutionized social networks in a matter of seconds. It all started with a surprising post by the former captain of the Spanish team Iker Casillaswho seemed to publicly count his homosexuality with a brief message: “I hope they respect me: I’m gay.”

From there his name became a trend in Twitter and his image began to circulate through all the media with different versions that were taking shape after the surprising response he received from the eternal captain of Barcelona Carles Puyol: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker”with some heart and kiss emojis.

In just over two hours, the comment of the former Real Madrid player had already garnered more than 240 thousand likes y 24.5 thousand comments, among which congratulations stood out over those of amazement. However, with the passing of the minutes criticism started to come inespecially that of an athlete in question: Josh Cavallo.

“Casillas and Puyol, joking and making fun of coming out in football is disappointing. It is a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ person has to go through. Seeing my role models and legends of the game make fun of coming out of the closet and my community is more than disrespectful, ”said the Australian striker, who on October 27, 2021 published an emotional video with which he decided to face all the taboos that fly over the world of sports and publicly say that he is homosexual.

In that recording, the athlete, who He was part of the under 20 team of his country, explained that he no longer wanted to keep his sexuality a secret. “All I want is to play soccer and be treated equally,” she wrote on her official Twitter account. Instagram and I add: “Trying to perform to the best of your ability and maintain this double life is exhaustingIt’s something no one wants to experience.”

Even after openly acknowledging his sexual orientation, the young forward of the Adelaide United on the A-League from his country, revealed that he was experiencing an ordeal as a result of the threats and taunts he received from rival fans in the following matches.

It should be noted that minutes later both Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol They deleted their respective tweets of their social networks. Later, the former captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish team reported that his account had been hacked: “Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”

The episode turned out to be somewhat strange and even the newspaper As reported that everything could be due to an attempt by the former goalkeeper to curb rumors and speculation that revolved around him and Alejandra Onieva, who would be his new partner after separating from Sara Carbonero in March 2021.

