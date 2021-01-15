The controversial front page with which a Barcelona newspaper mocked Real Madrid after the elimination in the Spanish Super Cup

Compact Real Madrid – Athletic de Bilbao

He Athletic Bilbao he beat L Real Madrid by 2 a 1, in the second semifinal of the Spain Supercup, and will play the decisive match against him Barcelona, which yesterday beat penalties Real society.

Without classic to define the title, the diary Sports world appealed to a suggestive post on its cover to poke fun at the White House. “Superclásico (with Athletic)”Was the headline that generated controversies in Europe, as if it were a joke towards the group that leads Zinedine Zidane.

The match took place at the stadium The Rose Garden, in the city of Málaga, and the goals of the Basque team were scored by the veteran Spanish striker Raul Garcia, at 18 and 38 minutes of the initial stage, while the French Karim Benzemá discounted for him Merengue at 28 of the final part.

The cover of Friday, January 15, Mundo Deportivo

“Our start has been complicated, the first half was not good but they had two chances and scored two goals. The second part was completely different and after 20 minutes we changed because I did not like the drawing, we played again with Asensio on the right and Hazard on the left ”, he analyzed Zidane at a press conference when the engagement ended. And I add: “It is not a failure. Failure is not trying and we have given everything in the field. Life is like that and we have to know that you can’t always win. We will try that next game, as always. We come off a good run, playing well and now in three games: two draws and one loss, but we have no choice but to continue working. Quickly change the dynamics, we cannot do otherwise. Focused on what is ours because the outside will remain the same ”.

Now him Athletic Bilbao It will be measured in the final of the contest against Culé, who on Wednesday without the Rosario star Lionel Messi, who did not play due to muscle discomfort, beat Real Sociedad 3 to 2 in the definition with shots from the penalty spot, after the 1 draw to 1 after 120 minutes of play.

He Blaugrana he had taken advantage through the Dutch Frenkie de Jong, although the combined Saint Sebastian matched by legendary Mikel Oyarzabal with a shot from the twelve steps.

The final of the Spanish Super Cup is scheduled for next Sunday January 17 in the stadium La Cartuja, in the Andalusian city of Sevilla.

