The controversial gesture of Arturo Vidal in the preview of the match that Inter won against Juventus

Arturo vidal has a good memory of his passage through the Juventus. The Chilean footballer played four seasons (from 2011 to 2015) and won seven titles with the Vecchia Signora shirt. Although today the player has to defend the colors of the Inter de MilanHe does not seem to forget his good times in the whole of Turin.

This Sunday, in the preview of the duel between Inter and Juventus, valid for the 18th date of Seria A in Italy, Vidal starred in a controversial action. The Chilean approached to greet his former partner Giorgio Chiellini and gave him a big hug. After exchanging a few words and lots of laughs, the current Inter player kissed the Juventus shield in the Italian’s clothing. Was it a simple show of respect or an expression of desire to return?

This episode motivated numerous criticism from fans of the cast Neroazzurro on social media. However, Vidal was able to redeem himself from this act almost immediately with his great performance on the field of play. The player was the author of the opening of his team’s scoreboard: He scored the 12 minutes of the first half after a great center from the right and sealed the 1-0 that led to the victory of his team. Although with his conquest he showed off the ‘Law of the ex’, he chose not to celebrate out of respect for the institution in which he knew how to shine.

Inter if defeated by 2-0 before Juventus (REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo)

Already in the second part, at seven minutes, Nicolo Barella -which had sent the center that led to the first goal- decreed the final 2-0 for Milan against the team of Cristiano Ronaldo, which had a lackluster performance. This is how the locals took advantage of an unknown Juventus to establish themselves as serious candidates for the Scudetto.

With these three points, the set directed by Antonio Conte reached the Milan at the top of the Serie A table. Both add 40 points, although the Rossonero has one less game (he will visit the Cagliari).

