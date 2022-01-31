The controversial gesture of Michael Jordan that went viral in the triumph of Charlotte Hornets against the Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, retired before finishing the game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

This Friday there could have been the possibility that the same stadium would be Michael Jordan and LeBron James, who could not play due to injury and his team, Los Angeles Lakers, felt his absence and fell for 117 a 114 in view of Charlotte Hornets, franchise owned by Air. The meeting for a new NBA date was very emotional and disputed, with a final result open until closing, which was not witnessed by the former Chicago Bulls star in a gesture that generated controversy.

There were 16 seconds left in the last quarter, when there was a foul against the local point guard Terry Rozier. Jordan’s team won by just one point (115-114) and the Californian team came close to being able to turn the result around. The nervousness grew in the Spectrum Center, the home of the Hornets, which has a capacity for 19 thousand spectators.

A win was gold for both teams, as the Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference while the Hornets are seventh in the Eastern Conference. Although James could not be present, beating one of the most successful teams in the most important basketball league on the planet represented a plus, but before the end there was an event that was captured by the cameras, it appeared on the official broadcast and he called the attention of locals and strangers.

Michael Jordan owns the Charlotte franchise (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

It was Jordan’s departure from the stadium when there was still time to play and in a clash against the Lakers. The former escort got up from the seat of his box, turned around, left and his attitude did not sit well with the local public, since he is the owner and a historical reference in the competition.

¿Your Majesty Was he mad at the Lakers’ third-quarter comeback? The match was controlled by Jordan’s team in the first two sets, in which they beat their rival 31-21 and 34-28. But in the third leg the visitors struck and won 36-22. In the last minutes of the game it could be for anyone.

It did not come out that Jordan left for some emergency, or perhaps he thought of a possible negative result and did not want to stay until the end. The truth is that when Jordan got up from his seat and the images began to circulate on social networks, the topic went viral.

Miles Bridges was the figure of the Hornets with 26 points, 6 assists and 8 rebounds (Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

The definition of the game in North Carolina was dramatic and the reduction of the advantage they had could also have been a trigger for Jorda’s exit from the box, who learned of his team’s victory once outside the venue.

Regarding the game, it should be noted that the best exponent of the Hornets was Miles Bridges, who finished the game with 26 points, 6 assists and 8 rebounds. He was also the player who had the most minutes on the court in a Charlotte (41 minutes) that had a shortened rotation due to difficulties related to COVID-19.

While the Los Angeles Lakers put in a job in the second part of the match, with which they could get very close to the scoreboard. However, and beyond the 35 points from Russell Westbrook, the Californian team could not reduce the difference or make the lunge, so they ended up losing.

