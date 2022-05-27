The controversial maneuver of Checo Pérez in Monaco to pass “in the impossible place”

Checo Pérez overtook Jenson Button with a surprising overtaking that was classified as unsportsmanlike by some analysts (Video: Youtube/Formula 1)

will play a new Monaco Grand Prix and from Mexico there is already great expectation because Sergio Pérez make the most of your Red Bull and achieve a long-awaited victory, since the Monte Carlo circuit is one of the emblems of motorsports and to capture your name among the winners would be historic for your country.

Although in this layout suffered a serious accident in his debut yearthe man from Guadalajara has had great flashes as a pilot of formula 1among them stands out one of the most daring passes within the circuit in recent years and, therefore, also one of the most controversial.

It was in the 2013 season, when Czech Pérez He was in the McLaren team and was a teammate of Jenson Buttonwhom he surprised with a spectacular overtaking on the chicane at turn 10, just after leaving the famous tunnel.

Checo Pérez’s controversial maneuver in Monaco to overtake the “impossible place” (Photo: Youtube/Formula 1)

It was in this area where the Mexican got inside the curve, brushed against a wall, left his English teammate without space and took the leadin one of the highlights of his young career at the time.

Due to the unusual nature of this manoeuvre, since it is an “impossible” passing area, Czech It immediately became a trend formula 1 and the maneuver began to be analyzed; but as if this were not enough, he took it upon himself to repeat it up to two more times.

First it was against the Ferrari of Fernando Alonso, who was not left and decided to skip the curve before losing position. Later it was against Kimi Raikkonen and on two occasions, until they ended in career-compromising contact for both.

Checo Pérez starred in the 2013 Monaco GP with controversial maneuvers on Button, Alonso and Raikkonen, in the famous chicane of turn 10 (Video: Youtube/Formula 1)

Although the first pass was satisfactory and excited the fans because it is a circuit with very few opportunities for overtaking, the race did not end in the best way for Pérez and his chaotic year of 2013.

After the clash with Raikkonen, missed out on points and eventually he had to leave due to problems in the car, because although they were oblivious to his incident with the Finn, that Grand Prix that excited his fans ended with a bittersweet taste.

Three years later he would return with Force India to achieve a historic third place, with which he climbed to the podium in Monte Carlo for the first time in his career and the only one so far, something that he will seek to repeat this 2022 in his second year with Red Bull.

Checo Pérez was a McLaren driver in the 2013 season, after Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes (Photo: Reuters)

Recently in an appearance before the media, the Mexican acknowledged that the Monaco route and its difficulty make it one of the most attractive of the season; however, any distraction can bring setbacks that affect the performance of the pilots or even the integrity of its cars as it happened on May 28, 2011.

“I love the track, it’s just great. You can’t make a mistake in Monaco because if you do it normally it is very expensive. i had a big accident on my first attempt in Q3 in Monaco, when I lost the car coming out of the tunnel. It was probably my worst moment in Formula 1but I still love that place and drive on that track”, mentioned the man from Jalisco.

