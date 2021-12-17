The controversial message from Diego Reyes that caused rumors about his return to Europe

Reyes hinted through his social networks that he could emigrate to European football (Photo: Club Tigres UANL)

The future of the defender Diego Reyes could be viewed away from UANL Tigers. The Mexican footballer could be close to resuming his career in Europe, which he left a few yesterdays ago to reach the feline squad. In addition, his next destination would be joining him with another of the Aztec players who are currently active in the old continent.

Speculation about this supposed arrival of Reyes on the other side of the pond began this Thursday after the player himself shared on his official Twitter account a mysterious message in which he hints that he will undertake a trip from the city of Monterrey to Madrid, Spain. Although it is only a post, some previous reports would support the information of his departure from the regios.

Ruben Rodriguez, reporter and collaborator of the chain Fox Sports, previously reported that Getafe coach, Quique Sánchez Flores, contacted the Mexican central to talk about his current situation in Tigres and begin to analyze a possible arrival with the team. Blue of the first Iberian division.

A mysterious post would announce the arrival of the Mexican to Spanish lands (Photo: Twitter Capture)

The former player of America could meet with the also selected Mexican José Juan Macías, who came to Spanish football in July of this year with the hope of consolidating with the Getafe. However, he is currently not one of those considered usual by his coach and its future seems uncertain.

The endorsement of Reyes and the request of his own Quique Sánchez Flores For his arrival in the Madrid team, he could mean significant support for Macías in order to start counting regularly and demonstrate the qualities that made him shine in Liga MX with teams like Chivas de Guadalajara and Club León.

Diego Reyes would return to the football of the old continent after having reached the MX League in 2019. In Europe he was part of teams such as Porto de Portugal, Real Sociedad, Espanyol and Leganés of the Spanish league and the Fenerbahce from Turkey.

Reyes came to the Tigres in 2019 after his stint in European soccer (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / REUTERS)

The Skinny coincided with Quique Sánchez Flores in his time for Espanyol during the 2016-2017 season. The Mexican rose as one of the key pieces for the Spanish coach and played a total of 35 games that year. The qualities of Reyes would be very much to the liking of the coach, so now he will seek to have his services again in the Getafe team.

The central defender and Aztec contention had positioned himself as one of the maximum references of the Mexican National Team some years ago, especially in the stage of Juan Carlos Osorio in front of Tri. The Colombian star saw in Reyes a multifunctional footballer who provided him with solutions in different sectors of the field such as central defense, midfield and even on some occasions as a right back.

However, since his return to Liga MX to play in the Volcán Universitario, he has received much criticism from the fans of the team and from the tricolor team itself because he has not managed to regain his level that led him to appear as one. of the best Mexican players. This has been reflected in its absence in the last calls of Gerardo Martino in the national team.

In the last Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament, Diego played a total of 15 games and was eliminated in the semifinals against the Fiera del León.

