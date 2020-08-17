The Controversial Nude Scene The Skin Director Was Surprised They Could Discuss On Screen

I like a documentary… [where] you by no means know who’ll pop up subsequent. How cool is it that you just wouldn’t anticipate Kristine DeBell from Alice in Wonderland to pop up, or Camille Keaton from I Spit on Your Grave. Or Ken Davitian from Borat. These folks all did attention-grabbing, talked-about, controversial nude scenes of their films, and I feel these are the tales, and people are the folks, that make this documentary attention-grabbing. It’s not simply who you anticipate to see. It’s, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t imagine they received that individual.’ Or, ‘Oh wow, Mariel Hemingway is definitely going to speak about her nudity in Star 80.’ Which has been a controversial matter for years, and right here she is addressing it.