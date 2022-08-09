The controversial play that is investigated for alleged match-fixing in the Premier League

It happened in the duel between Arsenal and Leeds



There were 5 minutes to go and the game was already settled. The Arsenal won 4 a 1 in front of Leeds y Granit Xhaka improvised an action that aroused suspicion. It is that the National Crime Agency of England investigates an action in which the steering wheel could be involved in the fixing of matches for illegal bets. His unnecessary reprimand was one of the reasons that aroused suspicion.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mailthe scene that had the Swiss interpreter “is being investigated for an alleged criminal conspiracy involving the Albanian mafia and a former professional footballer who has been convicted of match-fixing”. It is that the media indicated that in said commitment bets were made for the value of 52,000 pounds (more than 60,000 euros) to the steering wheel of the Gunners he would be cautioned in the last ten minutes of the match. The entity of the United Kingdom that fights against these irregularities had taken as a precedent the case of the Swedish Alban Yusufiwhen he was sentenced in the Scandinavian country for try to pay 182,000 euros to a goalkeeper to let him win.

The clash was played on December 18, 2021, valid for date 18 of the Premier League. the brazilian Gabriel Martinelli had advanced to Gunners with a brace before the half hour mark and Bukayo Saka he had extended the bill before the break. Raphinha had discounted for the cast that at that time was directed by Marcelo Bielsa y Emile Smith-Rowe signed the final 4 to 1 for the Londoners near the end.

What was striking was not the result or the production of the teams, but the controversial actions of Granit Xhaka when he intentionally caused the yellow card that in theory was part of an illegal bet. For the UK authorities “There is evidence about money bet in cryptocurrencies in markets that do not have regulation in EnglandOh, they would have the country of Albania”. However, at the moment the responsibility of the player has not been purchased with said bets and it is in consideration of the coach. Mikel Arteta ahead of the next commitment Arsenal against Leicester City, for the second day of the current season of the Premier League.

