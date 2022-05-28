The controversial promise of a Real Madrid player if he wins the Champions League and the counterattack of his Argentine wife

This Saturday will be played the Champions League final between Real Madrid y Liverpool. The nerves are increasing as the time of the meeting that will take place in the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

As usually happens, in the previous one, the fans make all kinds of promises as long as their team can become European champion. The Merengue will try to win Orejona number 14, while the Reds They will look for the seventh. But not only the fans are capable of making the most unusual or controversial bets, but also the footballers themselves, as in this case it happened with a figure from the Spanish team.

Is about Federico Valverdewho it was a trend in the last hours for a controversy promise which generated a quick counterattack from his Argentine wife, Mina Boninowhich went viral because of how clever the response was.

Mina Bonino’s epic response to the controversial promise of her husband, Federico Valverde

The Uruguayan footballer gave an interview to the newspaper AS from Spain. “What would you be willing to give to win the Champions League?”, was the journalist’s question. “So many things… Everything, I think. It is a unique trophy for any player in the world. I am willing to give many things. Less to my son… Maybe I do give it to my wife”, the midfielder joked.

However, Valverde immediately clarified: “No, it’s not a joke! But I would give a lot of things, not every day you can get to play a final. Hopefully we can lift the title.”

As it was expected, his wifewho uses social networks frequently, He picked up the glove and far from getting upset, he answered in an epic way. “I don’t judge it. If River won another Libertadores, he also gave it to him. You have to sacrifice friends, everything is for the 14″, wrote Mina Bonino, and a confessed fan of Millionaire.

The backlash of the Argentine journalist reached more than 1,600 retweets, almost 28,000 likes and more than 500 comments, including many Madrid fans who “adore” the couple.

