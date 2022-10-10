The controversial ranking of the 100 best footballers in history: why Messi surpassed Maradona and Cristiano’s jump that relegated Pelé

The cover of the ranking that appears on the Four Four Two site

the publication Four Four Two (4-4-2) is a prestigious English magazine in Europe and one of the particularities it offers is the preparation of rankings related to football. In 2017 he made a list with the 100 best soccer players in historywhich five years later has just been modified, with substantial changes in the top 5. For example, Lionel Messi overtook Diego Maradona at the top. And the podium now completes it Cristiano Ronaldorelegating to the fourth step another legend, like the Brazilian Skin.

The top 10 is completed Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff, George Best, Franz Beckenbauer, Ferenc Puskas and Ronaldo Nazario, in that order. The payroll, always arbitrary in terms of the distribution of positions, left far from the vanguard Alfredo Di Stéfano (12, was sixth in 2017) and Ronaldinho (¡26!). And he hizo disappear to Gabriel Batistuta, who five years ago emerged on the 86th step. “Frankly, we could make another list of 100 great players to not even make the cut. But in the end, we had to choose the players that we felt were the most influential in their particular era, the most memorable, the players that amazed us with their talent and achievements”, explained the journalists in charge of the selection.

Why does Messi today appear one step above Maradona according to the best of the specialists of the magazine and the portal? The arguments are in the brief semblance that accompanies each protagonist.

“In 20 years, young soccer fans will be reading about a messianic figure whose brilliance astonished the world, broke a litany of records and ushered in an era of dominance…but until they see the videos they won’t have a clue what they’ve become. lost. The amount of his goals pales in comparison to his beauty”, reads the prologue of the fundamentals on the leadership of the Flea.

“He has been voted in the top three players in the world for 10 years and in the top two for nine. It is one thing to reach the top and quite another to stay there.. There are fans in their twenties who have never known a world in which Messi does not captivate us weekly”, he put the stamp on the item of validity in eternum.

“Only by evolution has Messi managed to maintain his level. The dribbler has become a mature playmaker who now dictates the game as he continues to prove decisive in the final third. Messi, now in his 30s, has never been better balanced,” added 4-4-2.

“However, Messi is not finished. A World Cup next month presents another shot at glory with Argentina. With his legs slower but his mind still sharp, ”warned the magazine, perhaps anticipating saving him the No. 1 seat for life.

Maradona was one place below his team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, but he stood above the rest. Why? This is how the publication detailed it: “Pelé scored more goals. Cristiano Ronaldo has won more trophies. Both have lived more stable lives than the overweight former cocaine addict second on this list, whose relationship with football became increasingly strained as his career continued. If you have seen Diego Maradona with a soccer ball at his feet, you will understand”.

THE 100 BEST PLAYERS IN HISTORY ACCORDING TO FOUR FOUR TWO

1-Lionel Messi

2-Diego Maradona

3-Cristiano Ronaldo

4-Pele

5-Zinedine Zidane

6-Johan Cruyff

7- George Best

8-Franz Beckenbauer

9-Ferenc Puskas

10-Ronaldo Nazario

11-Gerd Muller

12-Alfredo Di Stéfano

13-Michel Platini

14-Zico

15-Garrincha

16-Bobby Charlton

17-Paolo Maldini

18-Romary

19-Giuseppe Meazza

20-Andres Iniesta

21-Franco Baresi

22-Marco Van Basten

23-Eusebio

24-Xavi

25-Carlos Alberto

26-Ronaldinho

27-Ruud Gullit

28-Manuel Neuer

29-Socrates

30-Raymond Kopa

31-Lev Yashin

32-Lothar Matthaus

33-Stanley Matthews

34-Valentino Mazzola

35-Matthias Sindelar

36-Luis Suarez (the Spanish)

37-Francisco Gento

38-Bobby Moore

39-Michael Laudrup

40- Roberto Baggio

41-Kenny Dalglish

42-Paolo Rossi

43-Nandor Hidegkuti

44-Gunter Netzer

45-Gianluigi Buffon

46-Didi

47-Rivellino

48-Kevin Keegan

49-Thierry Henry

50-Nilton Santos

51-Jose Manuel Charro Moreno

52-Oleg Blockhin

53-Jairzinho

54-Gaetano Scirea

55-Dino Zoff

56-Juan Alberto Schiaffino

57-Fritz Walter

58-Daniel Passarella

59-Gordon Banks

60-Gianni Rivera

61-Karl Heinz-Rummenigge

62-John Charles

63-Dixie Dean

64-Gunnar Nordahl

65-Johan Neeskens

66-Denis Law

67-Sandro Mazzola

68-Dennis Bergkamp

69-Jimmy Johnstone

70-Ronald Koeman

71-Omar Sívori

72-Teofilo Cubillas

73-Dani Alves

74-Eric Cantona

75-Jose Andrade

76-Coffee

77-Frank Rijkaard

78-Florian Albert

79-Luka Modric

80-Just Fontaine

81-Josef Masopust

82-Jimmy Greaves

83-Hugo Sanchez

84-Wayne Rooney

85-Philip Lahm

86-Alan Shearer

87-Allan Simonsen

88-Sergio Busquets

89-Hristo Stoichkov

90-Roberto Carlos

91-Giacinto Facchetti

92-Peter Schmeichel

93-Sandor Kocsis

94-Luis Figo

95-Djalma Santos

96-Javier Zanetti

97-George Weah

98-Kaka

99-Mario Kempes

100-Gheorge Hagi

