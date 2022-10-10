The controversial ranking of the 100 best footballers in history: why Messi surpassed Maradona and Cristiano’s jump that relegated Pelé

the publication Four Four Two (4-4-2) is a prestigious English magazine in Europe and one of the particularities it offers is the preparation of rankings related to football. In 2017 he made a list with the 100 best soccer players in historywhich five years later has just been modified, with substantial changes in the top 5. For example, Lionel Messi overtook Diego Maradona at the top. And the podium now completes it Cristiano Ronaldorelegating to the fourth step another legend, like the Brazilian Skin.
The top 10 is completed Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff, George Best, Franz Beckenbauer, Ferenc Puskas and Ronaldo Nazario, in that order. The payroll, always arbitrary in terms of the distribution of positions, left far from the vanguard Alfredo Di Stéfano (12, was sixth in 2017) and Ronaldinho (¡26!). And he hizo disappear to Gabriel Batistuta, who five years ago emerged on the 86th step. “Frankly, we could make another list of 100 great players to not even make the cut. But in the end, we had to choose the players that we felt were the most influential in their particular era, the most memorable, the players that amazed us with their talent and achievements”, explained the journalists in charge of the selection.
Why does Messi today appear one step above Maradona according to the best of the specialists of the magazine and the portal? The arguments are in the brief semblance that accompanies each protagonist.
“In 20 years, young soccer fans will be reading about a messianic figure whose brilliance astonished the world, broke a litany of records and ushered in an era of dominance…but until they see the videos they won’t have a clue what they’ve become. lost. The amount of his goals pales in comparison to his beauty”, reads the prologue of the fundamentals on the leadership of the Flea.
“He has been voted in the top three players in the world for 10 years and in the top two for nine. It is one thing to reach the top and quite another to stay there.. There are fans in their twenties who have never known a world in which Messi does not captivate us weekly”, he put the stamp on the item of validity in eternum.
“Only by evolution has Messi managed to maintain his level. The dribbler has become a mature playmaker who now dictates the game as he continues to prove decisive in the final third. Messi, now in his 30s, has never been better balanced,” added 4-4-2.
“However, Messi is not finished. A World Cup next month presents another shot at glory with Argentina. With his legs slower but his mind still sharp, ”warned the magazine, perhaps anticipating saving him the No. 1 seat for life.
Maradona was one place below his team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, but he stood above the rest. Why? This is how the publication detailed it: “Pelé scored more goals. Cristiano Ronaldo has won more trophies. Both have lived more stable lives than the overweight former cocaine addict second on this list, whose relationship with football became increasingly strained as his career continued. If you have seen Diego Maradona with a soccer ball at his feet, you will understand”.
THE 100 BEST PLAYERS IN HISTORY ACCORDING TO FOUR FOUR TWO
1-Lionel Messi
2-Diego Maradona
3-Cristiano Ronaldo
4-Pele
5-Zinedine Zidane
6-Johan Cruyff
7- George Best
8-Franz Beckenbauer
9-Ferenc Puskas
10-Ronaldo Nazario
11-Gerd Muller
12-Alfredo Di Stéfano
13-Michel Platini
14-Zico
15-Garrincha
16-Bobby Charlton
17-Paolo Maldini
18-Romary
19-Giuseppe Meazza
20-Andres Iniesta
21-Franco Baresi
22-Marco Van Basten
23-Eusebio
24-Xavi
25-Carlos Alberto
26-Ronaldinho
27-Ruud Gullit
28-Manuel Neuer
29-Socrates
30-Raymond Kopa
31-Lev Yashin
32-Lothar Matthaus
33-Stanley Matthews
34-Valentino Mazzola
35-Matthias Sindelar
36-Luis Suarez (the Spanish)
37-Francisco Gento
38-Bobby Moore
39-Michael Laudrup
40- Roberto Baggio
41-Kenny Dalglish
42-Paolo Rossi
43-Nandor Hidegkuti
44-Gunter Netzer
45-Gianluigi Buffon
46-Didi
47-Rivellino
48-Kevin Keegan
49-Thierry Henry
50-Nilton Santos
51-Jose Manuel Charro Moreno
52-Oleg Blockhin
53-Jairzinho
54-Gaetano Scirea
55-Dino Zoff
56-Juan Alberto Schiaffino
57-Fritz Walter
58-Daniel Passarella
59-Gordon Banks
60-Gianni Rivera
61-Karl Heinz-Rummenigge
62-John Charles
63-Dixie Dean
64-Gunnar Nordahl
65-Johan Neeskens
66-Denis Law
67-Sandro Mazzola
68-Dennis Bergkamp
69-Jimmy Johnstone
70-Ronald Koeman
71-Omar Sívori
72-Teofilo Cubillas
73-Dani Alves
74-Eric Cantona
75-Jose Andrade
76-Coffee
77-Frank Rijkaard
78-Florian Albert
79-Luka Modric
80-Just Fontaine
81-Josef Masopust
82-Jimmy Greaves
83-Hugo Sanchez
84-Wayne Rooney
85-Philip Lahm
86-Alan Shearer
87-Allan Simonsen
88-Sergio Busquets
89-Hristo Stoichkov
90-Roberto Carlos
91-Giacinto Facchetti
92-Peter Schmeichel
93-Sandor Kocsis
94-Luis Figo
95-Djalma Santos
96-Javier Zanetti
97-George Weah
98-Kaka
99-Mario Kempes
100-Gheorge Hagi
