The controversial reaction of Funes Mori on his return from the Club World Cup

ended the participation of monterey club at FIFA Club World Cup 2021after remaining in the fifth placethe scratched they returned to Mexico to continue their matches of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, but upon arrival at the Monterrey International Airport, Rogelio Funes Mori starred in a scene that generated controversy.

According to journalist Willie Gonzalez from Multimedia Sports narrated that the club’s forward was annoyed with the Customs staff for his luggage, so he would have taken a rude attitude to the point of insulting the regulations of the country.

Last Monday, February 14, the group of The gang arrived in the country from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; in the usual revision of the Customs elements, they noticed that Funes Mori exceeded the allowed luggageso they proceeded to conduct an inspection.

According to the journalist Willie González of Multimedios Deportes, he reported that the club’s striker was upset with the Customs staff (Photo: REUTERS / Matthew Childs)

That event unleashed a clash in which the footballer would have taken a rude attitude and demerited the work of the customs officers, according to the sports driver of Sports Multimedia. Airport staff discovered that the Twin I was traveling with items that exceeded the allowed limitso they asked him to pay the difference of the corresponding taxes.

“When they asked him to go pay, What the Customs SAT officials tell me is that Funes Mori insulted them. To Alejandro (customs agent), so he told me, he scratched the record three times. And the customs agent told me: ‘Mr. Funes Mori said something rude to me, the worst of all’”, Willie González recounted.

It should be noted that the sports journalist went to the airport for personal reasons and that was where the employees approached him to tell him about the unpleasant experience that they had with the Mexican naturalized player.

Willie González reported that Funes Mori offended the staff of the Monterrey airport (Photo: Twitter/@mmdeportesmx)

The dilemma did not end there, as a third Customs worker shared that Rogelio Funes Mori would also have attacked the country. “Another customs officer tells me: ‘He told me that Mexico was a worst country’”, reported the collaborator of multimedia.

The journalist continued with the description of the facts and added:

“They began to confront each other on a topic of discussion between the customs agents of the SAT and Funes Mori. It is a situation that occurred there, they made his ticket for 65 thousand pesos. Funes Mori demanded that they bring the terminal to where they open your bags. Finally they charged him 10,300 pesos on his credit card, “added Willie González.

These statements were made during the morning program of Multimedia Sportsso he immediately began to have a replica of the event he described.

In social networks they viralized the “Out Aguirre” and “Out Vasco” for the work that the Monterrey team showed (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)



Until now the Monterrey club has not issued any statement around the controversy, in the same way the top scorer lined Nor has he shared his position on the situation in which he would be involved.

The performance of scratched in the Club World Cup was plagued with criticism since they were quickly eliminated in the first phase against Al-Ahly. Fans who traveled to the United Arab Emirates demonstrated outside the concentration of scratched due to the lack of forcefulness in the game.

even on social media “Out Aguirre” and “Out Vasco” went viral for the work shown by the Monterrey team. In the end scratched competed for the fifth game against Al-Jazira and they won with a score of 3 – 1.

