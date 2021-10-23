The controversial reason why Christian Martinoli does not have soccer friends

Christian Martinoli is one of the most prominent storytellers of today. (Photo: Instagram / @ cmartinolimx)

Christian Martinoli has a long time in the taste of the Mexican fans. His style has earned him endless praise but he has also had to live with various conflicts. The criticisms he makes of the players do not always go down well. But he knew that since he began his career in the media. From that moment, in his first steps, he understood that he had to distance himself if he wanted transcend in the sports chronicle.

In his years as a player for the reserves of the Toluca, Martinoli realized that he was not cut out for professionalism. However, he decided to remain linked to football through journalism. Before reaching television, he had already installed the germ of the style that years later led him to fame.

According to what he told in the program Socketed Stories, his first job was in a newspaper in the city of Toluca. Already at that moment he was clear about his route to follow. “When I stopped playing soccer, the following week I went to ask for a chance at Sun of Toluca. I knew they were not going to pay me anything, but I went to ask for the opportunity, ”Martinoli recalled.

José Ramón Fernández was one of his main mentors. (Photo: Instagram / @ cmartinolimx)

One of his main assignments as a reporter was cover the team where he played; therefore, he was forced to capture the performance of his former teammates. “I started reporting to the team where I was. From one week to the next I went from being a shortstop player to interviewing the guys I played with. That’s when I realized that I couldn’t be friends with footballers, “he said.

His first criticism had an adverse effect on one of his former colleagues. “The day I go to report the first game, the Toluca reserve team loses 1-0. The goalkeeper makes a mistake. They publish three lines in the newspaper the next day saying: ‘well, Toluca lost such, the goalkeeper ate the goal. That’s how the groups are. ‘ I go to training the next day and there the goalkeeper comes to face me ”.

On that occasion, Martinoli knew first-hand the reality of journalism and the questions. Faced with the goalkeeper’s complaints, the young reporter did not shrink. “He says, ‘Weren’t we friends? How you killed me! ‘ (I replied) How was the game? Who made the mistake? So you don’t want me to comment on it? There I gave myself color (sic) that I could never be friends with footballers ”. In that sense, the narrator is relentless. “No, I do not care. And I don’t think they are interested in me either. “

“There are a lot of people who love to be friends with footballers. I grew up with a footballer, I don’t feel like being friends with a footballer ”, Martinoli mentioned about his way of being

Together with Luis García, he has formed one of the best-known pairs on Mexican television. (Photo: YouTube / @ TV Azteca Deportes)

Luis García, his inseparable pair on television, attests to that personality that Martinoli has forged over the years. “Does not like. It is not in it’s nature. He has an irreverent style in which sometimes size some players. Since I’ve known him, it’s like that ”, mentioned the Doctor in the same program.

With the passage of time, Martinoli was climbing positions in sports journalism. He was on the radio and his qualities caught the attention of TV Azteca, company in which he joined the sports team. In his early years he appeared regularly on the historic show The Protagonists, in which he shared a table with distinguished journalists and analysts. Today it is the face of the narratives of the Mexican team.

