The controversial remodeling of the Azteca Stadium Complex: what is the project towards the 2026 World Cup about?

Inside the Azteca Stadium Joint project: how is the controversial remodeling for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Azteca Stadium Joint Design)

On June 13, 2018, the International Football Federation (FIFA) announced that the joint candidacy of Mexico, the United States and Canada had been the winner to host the 2026 World Cup.

As soon as it became known that the Aztec stadium was among one of the three venues proposed by Mexico, the alarms went off among fans and businessmen, since the natural deterioration that its more than 50 years have caused to the historic building drew attention, so all kinds of information regarding a possible remodeling.

Despite the fervor of football fans from the capital to see what the modernization of the venue would be like, the first project that was announced is abroad, specifically to the west of the stadium and that despite involving the construction of a shopping center, a hotel and a huge parking lot, It has been consecrated as the most difficult to carry out due to the rejection of dozens of residents of Coyoacán and Tlalpan..

To start with the basics, this project is Altavista Sur Real Estate and Football of the Federal District and bears the name of Azteca Stadium Complex (CEA), precisely because it is an extension of the other remodeling that the stadium will have inside, entrances and façade, so in some way it is fairly foreign to the sports arena.

Even though that him CEA will use a large part of the stadium property, which on paper has the name “Centro Estadio”, the construction of this project should be understood as that of a shopping center oblivious to what happens inside the building, since involves construction on a site that today looks almost abandonedwith address at Avenida Estadio Azteca No. 42.

The CEA will use a large part of the 58 thousand 753 square meters that are located to the west after the intersection of the Estadio Azteca circuit, which are also owned by Televisa Group S.A. de C.V.so the project will unite the two properties, will modify the avenue and will cover up to the area of ​​the famous parking lot of Colossus of Santa Ursula.

The two pillars of this building is a four-story double-height shopping mall and a seven-story hotel. In addition, a seven-story parking lot will be built, with which they will compensate for the land lost in terms of stadium parking and even add 925 drawers to the existing 6 thousand 718.

Through this work we will search improve the economic development of the area through the generation of direct and indirect jobs, both during the construction stage, which reaches the 24 months durationas during the operation of the built real estate.

There is an estimate of 7 thousand 132 jobs during construction, 734 indirect and 6 thousand 398 indirect; while during the operation, a total of 5 thousand 194 jobs generated, between commerce and hotelin addition to another thousand 900 indirect jobs.

According to those responsible for the project, the objective is to create an “economic attractor” around the work, since they divided this type of impact into three points: 1. Revaluation of the area, 2. attraction of investments, and 3. creation of an urban subcenter.

The Azteca Stadium Complex project plans to build 78,082 square meters between the Azteca Stadium parking lot and the property that crosses the circuit to the west (Photo: Azteca Stadium Complex)

It is striking that, despite the opportunity for growth that the neighborhoods surrounding the project will have, which could even reach up to 18 coloniesaccording to the affectations compiled by Infobae Mexicothe demonstrations against by the neighbors have hindered the start of construction, with the main, but not the only reason, in the lack of water.

As it is a work that will affect hundreds of families, so that the Aztec Stadium Complex flourish prior to the 2026 World Cup, it will be crucial that it goes through a neighborhood consultation of the surrounding areas. This consultation already has a first edition completed in October 2021, where concerns were raised and when the movement that tries to give the project a red light became present.

In the next edition of this special, the points that have encouraged the rejection of the CEA project will be analyzed, where the main axes go in the direction of saturation of mega-projects in the south of the citythe sudden changes to land use of the properties involved and the road and storm damage that threaten the residents of the area.

