The controversial statement by Héctor Moreno that made David Faitelson furious

After nine days in the Liga MX competition, the Monterey Striped They have positioned themselves as one of the best teams in the general table. Héctor Moreno took advantage of the microphones before the meeting with Toluca to praise the work of his management and make a comparison of your squad with European competitions. Hours later, Faitelson He reacted to the defender’s words and thwarted him through social networks.

On his verified Twitter account, Faitelson took up the words of Moreno to use against you. In this regard, he cataloged him as an irresponsible character and demanded more seriousness from him when issuing opinions after having been part of teams in the most important leagues of the old continent.

“’Rayados would play in the Champions League’ Héctor Moreno, with all due respect, you need a good and well deserved vacation. It seems irresponsible to throw sentences for throw. I would expect it from an inexperienced newbienot of a soccer player with his tour”, he published on his verified profile @Faitelson_ESPN.

“Rayados would play in the Champions League”.

Héctor Moreno, with all due respect, needs a good and well-deserved vacation…

It seems irresponsible to me to throw phrases around… I would expect it from an inexperienced rookie, not from a footballer with his career… — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) August 17, 2022

Hours before the duel for the first position in the table on matchday 9, the central defender spoke about the level that Mexican soccer currently has. Although his opinion was not limited to the situation of his institution, he stressed that with the campus and the infrastructure he has, they could jur “Champions, Europa LeagueI don’t know, but I would compete without a doubt”, according to ESPN.

“The stadium, the facilities. I played in different teams and Rayados does not ask any of them for anything. The stadium is first world, that’s why it will be in the 2026 World Cup. El Barrial is the same, they have nothing to envy. It is an excellent institution, I am proud to belong to it and I would love to help it continue to grow”, he declared before the microphones.

Beyond the situation in his team, the footballer ventured to mention that the rest of the Liga MX teams can compete in circuits like the Spanish. He even recalled the scores that Águilas and Pumas obtained against Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but he clarified that it would be different if they faced them again. “Rayados has an excellent squadmany selected, a lot of quality and I have no doubt that he would compete”, he added.

Héctor Moreno compared the level of Liga MX with that of Spanish soccer (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

In response, the sports journalist from ESPN He called the youth squad of the Pumas of the National University a liar and condemned that “Mexican soccer is not what they sell us (…) some do not have the capacity to understand what is a lie and what is the truth. Mexican soccer is not at the level of the major European leagues”.

The native of Culiacán, Sinaloa, was trained in the ranks of the Pumas, but a year after breaking into the maximum circuit he became the character desired by the THE Alkmaar. It was so in 2007 he reached the Eredivisie. Other shirts that he defended in the old continent were his Espanyol, PSV Eindhoven, Roma and the Real society from San Sebastian.

During his stay he managed to play relevant tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, as well as the Europa League. Before migrating to Al-Gharafa he managed be crowned with AZ Alkmaarin 2009, as well as with the PSV Eindhovenin 2016. With each of the teams he won an edition of the Eredivisie and the Dutch Super Cup.

