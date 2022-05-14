The controversial statements of the captain of Necaxa against his club: “Small team”

Fabricio Formiliano is captain of the Rayos del Necaxa (Photo: Twitter/LigaBBVAMX)

Fabricio Formiliano, the Uruguayan soccer player who arrived at the Rayos del Necaxa with the slogan of reinforcing the defense and was awarded the captaincy, has caused controversy among the fans for a series of statements. Despite the hierarchy that has been awarded in the institution, the former Peñarol player reviled his popularity and cataloged the hidrocálido team as a team short.

During his intervention in the program Sporting Rally, Fomiliano was questioned about the experience he has had in the last sports year after having left the ranks of Peñarol, in the league of his native country. Although he pointed out that there is a notable difference between the popularity of both institutions, exalted the aurinegro team as a “giant” next to the Rayos.

“You miss the day to day after having been there for four years. You live totally different. It’s something else, Peñarol’s world is different from the world I’m in now. I went from a giant team to a team, with all due respect, to Club Necaxa, which is a small team in Mexico.. It’s another type of fan”, he affirmed when he was questioned about the features that he misses from his former institution.

Fabricio Formiliano apologized a day after issuing his statements (Photo: Twitter/@titoformiliano)

Hours after making the statement, and after the repudiation it caused among various Rayos supporters, the Tito issued a statement through their social networks to clarify the meaning of their words.

“I would like to clarify a situation regarding a note I gave yesterday. First apologize to Club Necaxa, managers, colleagues and their people if they felt offended, it was not my intention. Second, I think the comparison I made was misunderstood. I never wanted to disrespect anyone, much less the club that today gives me work and trusts me. I apologize again and reaffirm my commitment to Necaxa”wrote.

Meanwhile, some users on Twitter attacked the captain with messages such as “He doesn’t seem to be empathetic and appreciative. She was wrong”, “With all due respect, you look nicer quietly” and “Formiliano should not wear the shirt again, he should go to practice penalties in Peñarol or wherever.” On the other hand, other characters ignored his statements and downplayed him.

The Rayos fell to Cruz Azul in the penalty shootout of the playoff duel corresponding to Grita México Clausura 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

Formiliano’s declaration paid more to the complicated present that goes through in his carrer. It is worth mentioning that, after the 1-1 draw in the playoff match against Cruz Azul, the captain was criticized for the poor execution in the first penalty of the shootout. The failure was crucial, because together with the errors of Agustín Ontiveros and Arturo Palma, led to elimination.

A year before the disaster, Formiliano arrived in Mexican soccer after being five-time champion in the Uruguayan League, so the expectation around him was high. Since then he has disputed 28 games in which he registers a goal againstas well as eight yellow cards and no expulsions.

Although a few years ago they returned to the top circuit and lifted the Copa MX trophy, the most recent years have not been the most favorable for the Rayos del Necaxa, but his story was not always such. Since its foundation, 98 years ago, it has enjoyed glorious stages that have led it to be a traditional club. In the professional era he has achieved three League titles, four Cup titlestwo Champion of Champions and one in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

KEEP READING:

Alfredo Talavera rejected Pumas salary increase and announced his possible retirement from football

Cooperativa Cruz Azul assured that video of Billy Álvarez “appeals to oblivion” of his alleged crimes

Juan Carlos Osorio, getting closer to being the new DT of Bravos: “It would be our next project”