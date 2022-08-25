The controversial strategy behind Piqué’s decision to appear in public with his new girlfriend after separating from Shakira

The defender, his new partner and employee, and Shakira

In the midst of the pain that represents the separation of a couple of 12 years of relationship, between the media noise because it is about two figures of international renown, there would be, hidden, chess moves. The last chapters of the rupture of Gerard Pique and Shakirawith the public appearance of Clara Chia Martithe footballer’s new girlfriend, would have an intention behind, a second reading.

This was indicated by the journalist Laura Fa, from Spanish television. In recent days, the appearance of images of the Barcelona defender with Clara, 23, an event organizer and employee of Kosmos, the company of the world champion with Spain in South Africa 2010, has won the scene. A video dating from February (when the officialization of the separation was on June 4), and more recent photos and filming, when the defender and his partner enjoyed the Summerfest Cerdanya, where the Spanish singer Dani Martin performed. There, in addition, they were seen close and caramelized. “They kissed and there were many gestures of complicity: hugs and caresses,” they assured. And they never hid.

This attitude generated a new storm front between Piqué and Shakira. The cause? Everything indicates that There was an agreement between the two by which they should not be shown in public with a new partner for a year. The pact was broken. And, according to several Spanish media, it generated the annoyance of the artist, who is also “sadder and more desolate than ever.”

Piqué and Clara Chía’s first public kiss, his new girlfriend

This was confirmed by the chronicler and paparazzi Jordi Martin, who photographed her on a picnic with her children Sasha and Milan. “Couples can break up and absolutely nothing happens, but Gerard is acting bad and he is doing damage. “He only asked me not to ask him questions in front of the children. And obviously it didn’t even cross my mind to do so. It was not easy for me to take these images. From here, encouragement that you will get out of this, ”said the context of the meeting.

What if the public appearance of the brand new couple -which now even appears on the cover of a famous magazine- is a staging? That slipped the aforementioned Laura Fa. It would not be “simple oversights”, but a response from the defender for the differences regarding the bid for the custody of the children and for the division of assets, which seemed clear and simple until the appearance of a plane of 20 million dollars.

The custody of Milan and Sasha seemed agreed, at least that was confirmed by sources close to both parties. There was talk that Piqué would sign the authorization for them to settle in Miami with their mother, in exchange for a package of plane tickets in the first to visit them regularly and a fixed amount of money (around 400,000 euros) to be able to raise a debt. Although, of course, there was a tug of war because the player, today a substitute in the Blaugrana cast, wanted them to stay in Catalonia, while the singer wants to take them to North America to get them out of the media spotlight.

On the other hand, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Shakira would accumulate a fortune of more than 300 million dollars, from what was produced in her musical career and from advertisements. Piqué’s income is large, although lower. His assets would exceed 80 million dollars, based on what he received as a Barcelona player and the earnings of Kosmos, his company.

In the time they were together, they bought two properties. One, acquired in 2012, is located in Esplugues de Llobregat, and has a price of 4,800,000 dollars. Then, in 2015, they bought another property near the Camp Nou, the home of the culé team, valued at USD 5.3 million. That is the booty to share, according to Spanish specialists.

Meanwhile, the assets they had before the love bond would be left out of the dispute. On Piqué’s side, his “bachelor house”, which has three floors and is also worth about 5 million dollars. And Shakira, the mansion in Miami, which borders USD 14 million.

The presence of the plane, which became public in recent weeks, would have been bought in the early stages of the romance. It is an ostentatious aircraft, a Learjet 60XR capable of carrying up to 10 passengers. It has a bedroom with two beds and a living room with plasma TV, and also has a very comfortable dining room. It has an estimated hourly charter price of $4,500.

