The controversial Street Fighter 6 logo looks like it was taken from a generic one for sale on Adobe Stock

February 22, 2022

Yesterday we kicked off the week with a bang: after finishing a countdown, Street Fighter VI was officially announced by Capcom. The new installment of the fighting saga has not advanced much beyond a brief teaser trailer and the logo, and it is precisely this that has generated much controversy in forums and social networks.

did not like the simplificationThe logo of this numbered sixth part is really different from what we have been seeing in the franchise, so it has not left anyone different. This design simplificationwith the initials S and F inside a hexagon and accompanied by the number 6, the community has not generally liked it, but things have gone much further.

Street Fighter logo comparison (Reddit)

And it turns out that the user Aurichcreative director of Ars Technica, has realized that the new conception is too similar to a generic Adobe Stock logo. It is for sale on the web for a price of 80 dollars, and the truth is that the similarities are many. This does not mean that those responsible have taken it directly from here or have been inspired by it, but it certainly indicates that it is not a very elaborate or groundbreaking design idea.

Regardless of all this, we only know the announcement of this Street Fighter VI, so if the ball gets too big we could expect a future modification by Capcom. It could be about a temporary logoas we still don’t know the approximate release date of the game, although we have been summoned to find out more during the next summer.

From the little that is known, it has been confirmed that the former director of Bayonetta 2, Yusuke Hashimoto, is immersed in the development of this new installment of the fighting franchise. He is one of the designers of Street Fighter VI after having served in that role in numerous (and renowned) sagas, having left Platinum Games after more than 10 years in the study.

