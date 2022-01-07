The controversies and indiscipline of Antonio Brown in the NFL

Antonio Brown accused his former coach of forcing him to play while injured. (Photo: Vincent Carchietta / Reuters)

Antonio Brown is considered one of the best receivers of the NFLHowever, it is also one of the most controversial. Last weekend probably saw the player’s last action in a professional game. In full meeting between Tampa Bay and the JetsDuring the third quarter, Brown got into an argument with his teammates, finished a play, took off his jersey and left the pitch shirtless.

Officially, the team of The Buccaneers have announced the recession of Antonio Brown’s contract, so it no longer has any link with the club. This was the response of the institution to the indiscipline that the player showed during the last game.

However, his dismissal was not the only thing. On Wednesday, December 5, Antonio accused Tampa Bay of forcing him to play injured. He attributes everything that happened in the game against the Jets to his ankle injury. He assured that the head coach, Bruce Arians, pressured them to play, because otherwise “he would be finished”. In fact, the player’s lawyer issued a statement in which he explained his point of view of the situation. For now, it is a fact that the player has been released from the team.

Antonio Brown falsified a Covid-19 vaccination receipt and was sanctioned by the NFL. (Photo: Jonathan Dyer / Reuters)

He falsified his proof of vaccination against Covid-19. The entire 2021 season has been a problem for the receiver. His ankle injury occurred on matchday six, putting him out of action for five weeks. After his return, he incurred another indiscipline: the player refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, to the extent of falsifying a receipt and later being discovered by the NFL. This led to a three-week sanction.

He fought Ben Roethlisberger in his final season with the Steelers. Antonio joined the Pittsburgh team in 2010, established himself as one of the best receivers in the league and landed two contracts for more than $ 40 million. However, in 2018, the catcher got into an argument with the quarterback and even threw a ball to his teammate. This triggered locker room problems and problems with the board. Eventually, Brown himself asked to leave the team.

Legal dispute with the NFL over the new helmets. When the player reached the Oakland RaidersIt seemed like he had found a fresher start to his career, but it was the opposite. The NFL decided to change the players’ helmets, as they considered that the previous ones were causing damage to the physical integrity of the players. Brown refused. Started a legal dispute with the league and lost twice. This cost the Raiders more than $ 250,000 in fines..

Antonio Brown has won a Super Bowl ring, appeared four times on the league’s best team, seven times in the Pro-Bowl, and led the league in receptions twice (Photo: REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton)

Accused of rape and sexual assault. The darkest episodes of his career came in 2019. The player came to the New England Patriots at the request of Tom BradyHowever, he was only able to play one match. It happened that Brittany Taylor, Brown’s former coach, reported him for three episodes of sexual harassment. As if that were not enough, a month later a second woman also presented her complaint to the NFL receiver. With all this, the Patriots chose to terminate Antonio’s contract.

He went to jail. During 2020, without equipment, the player was accused of stealing a moving truck and assault. The driver claimed that the player was under the influence of a drug, was found guilty and ended up in jail. Four days later, he posted his bail and was released.

Ruined his last chance with Tampa Bay. Again, Tom Brady asked Brown to reinforce the team. His redemption seemed well under way, as he was an important part of winning the Super Bowl in 2021. The player left the controversies for a year, however, since he falsified his proof of the vaccine, he was in charge of deteriorating the relationship he had built with him. team.

