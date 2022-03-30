The controversies in Ecuador-Argentina: the hand of Tagliafico that led to the tie and an expulsion of Alan Franco that the VAR let go

Alexis Mac Allister, lying on the ground, after a hard foul by Alan Franco Palma that should have been red (REUTERS / Jose Jacome)

Argentina tied with Ecuador in Guayaquil and stretched the undefeated in the Lionel Scaloni era. However, the last moment of the game was much discussed for a penalty that sanctioned the Brazilian referee Raphael Claus and that derived in the final equality. Before, also in the second stage, a very hard infraction of Alan Franco Palma on the knee of Alexis MacAllister that deserved to be red and this time the VAR failed.

The first of the controversial actions and highly demanded by the Argentine squad was ten minutes into the complement when Alan Franco Palma hit Alexis Mac Allister’s knee with an iron. Of course, the Ecuadorian soccer player fromHe should have been expelled for use of excessive force. The Argentine player remained for several seconds lying on the floor and there was time for the VAR to be reviewed and for him to call the referee. However, this did not happen and the Brazilian judge issued a yellow card.

Alan Franco’s kick to Alexis Mac Allister in Ecuador-Argentina

The second action and without a doubt the most controversial of the game was about the end of the game. Added time was already running when Gonzalo Plata connected a good center with his head and on the way the ball deflects with humanity by Nicolás Tagliafico. The play continued and Gerónimo Rulli deflected the ball, but from the VAR warned the referee on one hand.

After reviewing the action repeatedly, Raphael Claus charged the maximum penalty for the local team, that Enner Valencia changed for a goal and arranged the final 1-1. Looking at the replays, You can see how Tagliafico widens the space, but he can’t be sure that the ball hasn’t grazed his thigh before. Therefore, if this did not happen even though the ball hit the hand, It’s not criminal.

The Penalty That Ecuador Was Charged Against Argentina

Nicolás Tagliafico He spoke about this controversial move and did not hide his discomfort. “These things make me powerless. Perhaps he misunderstood me, but I told him that I felt a touch but what I do is try to lower my arm due to inertia to hide it. That makes me powerless The referee tells me that the penalty is charged because I try to lower my arm and it would have to be the other way around and sanction it when one tries to expand. It sucks because he reviewed it. Today it did not happen to majors, but in a World Cup qualification this happens to you and what do you do?

For its part, Lionel Scaloni He also questioned the arbitration of Claus and referred promptly to the action of the unpaid red card. “I don’t know if the referee was permissive, but I just saw Mac Allister’s play and I find it regrettable that he didn’t go to VAR. A blow above the knee, too high, and when he gives me a yellow card, Paredes falls badly and he makes the lateral take out ”.

Scaloni’s claim to the referee after the draw between Ecuador and Argentina

