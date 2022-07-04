The controversies in Huracán-River Plate: from the correct expulsion of Maidana to the badly sanctioned penalty of González Pirez on Cóccaro

The aggression of Jonatan Maidana to Matías Cóccaro that earned him the expulsion of the River Plate defender at the request of the VAR

River Plate suffered a severe setback against Hurricane at the Tomas Adolfo Duco. 30 minutes into the game, Jonathan Maidana was expelled directly after connecting a elbow to Matías Cóccaro without the dispute of the ball. Ferdinand the referee Rapallini was warned by the VAR by Mauro Vigliano and after reviewing the action, he did not hesitate and decided to show the millionaire defender the red.

The judge’s decision to expel Maidana was correct, although he also had to admonish Cóccaro. The action originated at the height of the middle of the field and after the dispute for the ball, the Huracán striker commits a reckless foul punishable by yellow. Then, Jony reacts by applying a blow to him that should be considered violent behavior because the ball was not in play. Perfectly expelled.

Immediately, Marcelo Gallardo, who chewed anger at the loss of a key footballer, sent to the field to Hector David Martinez in place of Juan Fernando Quintero, to rearm the defense. The Colombian had made faces of color minutes before and was closely observed by the technical and medical staff of the Doll.

To add insult to injury, four minutes later, Hurricane was put in advantage by the goal of Jonathan Galván, perhaps in the worst moment of the team. It is that the Globe had begun dominating and bringing danger to Franco Armani’s goal, but since the expulsion that benefited him, he had not been precise and the domain was distributed.

The controversial González Pirez penalty on Coccaro that sanctioned Rapallini

In the complement, at 18′, Franco Cristaldo increased and González Pirez discounted at 24 ‘. Immediately, the Globe returned to take a distance of two goals for a controversial Penalty sanctioned by Rapallini that Cristaldo scored. The foul that the judge charged and that the VAR endorsed was due to an alleged foul by González Pirez himself on Cóccaro. However, it is necessary to analyze who initiates the contact and it is entirely voluntary. The millionaire defender leaves the foot and the striker of the Globe is the one who produces the foul and is dropped.

River Plate scored a goal again in the third minute of addition, through Julian Alvarezbut it was not enough to avoid the 3-2 loss. The meeting was corresponding to the sixth date of the Professional League. With these three points, Hurricane reaches 11 units and is placed three points behind the Gimnasia pointer and Fencing La Plata (14). At least until Newell’s Old Boys (13) are present, who in case of beating Patronato de Paraná at home this Monday will recover the top alone.

It is worth remembering that River Plate, which has 8, kept almost all its starters thinking about the revenge of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Vélez Sarsfield. The Millionaire fell by the minimum and is forced to win at the Monumental stadium, this Wednesday, July 6, from 9:30 p.m.

