The controversies of the Colón-Unión classic: the incredible penalty that decreed the tie and the irony that the referee judged with a yellow card and was saved by the VAR

Columbus and Union they tied 2-2 in a Santa Fe classic that had everything: an emotional outcome (the Tatengue tied at 45 ‘and in the discount Wanchope Ábila missed a one-on-one after a pass from Pulga Rodríguez) and a deeply controversial arbitration by Darío Herrera, assisted in the VAR by Fernando Rapallini. It is that the team of judges was decisive in the result, both in the successes and in the errors, one of them very marked; the prison that decreed equality for the second date of the Professional League.

Already at 46 minutes the Video Arbitration Assistance had to intervene: Facundo Garcés was expelled for stepping on Álvez. blacksmith first he admonished the sabalero defender, but he analyzed the play after the VAR call and decided to take out the yellow and show him the red.

At 11 minutes of the complement, Unión was left with ten due to the ironing of John Portillo about Rodrigo Allendro. A brutal blow: once again Herrera first drew yellow, but then he rectified the measure when seeing the images by the call of the VAR, which was right to intervene.

The action is measured by the point of contact and the possible consequences for the opponent’s physique. The point of contact was the ankle with Portillo’s studs. Therefore, there is a clear and concrete possibility that the physical integrity of the opponent is at serious risk, and the play should be considered as an attack with the use of excessive force.

From then on, Colón dominated, turned the score around and seemed to have controlled the result. However, Unión pressed at the end and got the 2-2 through a controversial penalty that Jonathan Alves changed by goal.

What happened? After a bounce, Lucas Esquivel kicked from outside the area and the ball hit Meza’s arm. Herrera did not hesitate to sanction the shot from the 12 steps and the VAR supported his determination. However, it did not represent an infringement. The winger turns around before the shot and seeks to hide his arms from him. And it is the ball that the hand seeks, when the player turns trying to avoid contact. The hand/arm takes a natural position following a logical body movement.

This is how Colón interpreted everything, with Federico Lértora at the head, making the claims, but this time the judge did not review the play on the screen. And the classic lowered the blind with 2.2.

