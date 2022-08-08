The controversy in Independiente-River Plate: the referee Rapallini omitted a clear penalty against Borja de Barreto, who should have been expelled

The first quarter of an hour of the complement of the meeting between Independiente and River Plate in Avellaneda, when one of the most controversial actions of the party arose. The VAR noted an infraction within the area in favor of the Millionaire and called the referee Fernando Rapallini, who observed the action and omitted a clear penalty for the visiting team.

In the images it is seen how the defender of the Red Sergio Barreto commits a voluntary action by slapping Miguel Borja, forward of the Millionaire who had entered a few minutes before. this move should have been considered violent behaviortherefore the correct thing would have been not only to charge the missing but also show the Red card for the attitude of Independent soccer player.

Regarding the position of the Colombian, who struggled with Barreto and seemed to throw a blow at him that provoked the rival’s reaction, it should be noted that football is a contact game and Borja’s struggle is not strong enough to be considered an infraction.

Despite the decision of referee Fernando Rapallini that harmed him, River Plate stayed with the triumph on the hour. The only goal of the game was scored by Matías Suárez, within seconds of logging in. The entire Independiente side claimed offside, but the Cordovan striker was perfectly enabled when he received the rebound after a shot by Bruno Zuculini and defined in the small area.

Marcelo Gallardo’s team added three very important points in an irregular Professional League. With this win, the Millionaire adds 18 units and was seven behind the pointer Atlético Tucumán. With regard to entering international competitions, River Plate maintains its qualifying place for the next Copa Libertadores.

