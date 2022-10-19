The controversy in Racing-Lanús over a hand from Enzo Copetti inside the area: why they were right not to sanction a penalty for Garnet

The meeting that Racing Club played against Lanús as a visitor left a great controversy. It occurred in the first half and aroused complaints and anger in the garnet side for an alleged penalty for hand of Enzo Copetti.

The action occurred at 17 minutes of the complementeven with the even match without goalsbut for the referee Darío Herrera it did not exist infringement. Neither for the WASin charge of Jorge Baliñowhat didn’t call him to review the play.

Judging by the images, I dare to say that It’s not criminal. If the ball had hit Enzo Copetti’s arm, the ball would have gone diagonally and in this case the ball bounces and goes forward. In addition, the forward of the Academy His left arm is close to his body and he accompanies it with a natural body movement.

The penalty hand rule

What does the rule say?

“Not all contact of the ball with the hand or arm constitutes an offence. An offense is committed by a player who: voluntarily touches the ball with his hand or arm, for example, making a movement towards the ball with these parts of the body…”.

For this reason, the principle to interpret if it is a penalty is to observe if the hand looks for the ball or vice versa. And this time it is the ball that is looking for a contact toward an arm that is positioned naturally.

Then came the goal by Enzo Copetti, which gave Racing Club the necessary win against Lanús to take over the lead in the Professional League, at a date towards the end of the season. Now those from Avellaneda, who are two points ahead of their escort, Boca Juniors, will have to wait for what happens next Thursday from 3:00 p.m. in La Plata, when the Xeneize play against Gimnasia y Esgrima the remaining 81 minutes of the ill-fated match of the 23rd. date that was tied without goals.

An equality in that match will leave the road open for Racing to the title, something that it would achieve if it beats River Plate at home on the final day, since even beating Independiente, in La Bombonera, those from La Ribera could not reach it. Contrary to expectations, it was Lanús, last in the Annual Table and penultimate in the championship, who took the initiative from the beginning of the match, becoming strong in the middle and controlling the ball against Racing, first in both tables, who It took him a while to get comfortable on the field of play.

