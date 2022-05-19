The controversy in Racing-Melgar: why “Chila” Gómez was sent off well in the first half and Cardona’s gesture when he was replaced

Racing Club faced Melgar in the Cilindro de Avellaneda for the fifth date of the Copa Sudamericana. The Academy came out of the win urgently, since it was the rival with whom they shared the top of the group.

However, for Fernando Gago’s team the game quickly became uphill, since just after the first half hour of play he was left with one less player due to the expulsion of his goalkeeper Gastón Gómez for cutting the ball outside the area with his hand. advance of Bernardo Cuesta.

Despite the protests of the Argentine team, the referee Derlis López made a correct decision by showing him the red card, since the arm with which the local goalkeeper deflected the ball was considered as a cut from an obvious scoring opportunity (OMG).

The Paraguayan judge first showed Chila Gómez a yellow card, for understanding that she had cut off a promising attack with her hand. This caused the entire Peruvian team to immediately go on top of her to protest. There is no doubt that Derlis López did not register this action as OMG at first.

Surely, the assistant referees will have told you that it was a manifest goal opportunity and the referee changed his position. This is fine by regulation, although perhaps it would have been better to respect the guidelines and warn that the yellow card was canceled and that the correct card was the red one. Apart from this detail, the judges were right with their decision.

After a few seconds in which he was incredulous, Fernando Gago arranged for the substitute goalkeeper Matías Tagliamonte to enter instead of Edwin Cardona. The face of few friends of the Colombian was eloquent, since when leaving the field of play he showed gestures of annoyance.

The former Boca Juniors footballer received some whistles while he was going to the substitutes’ bench and this was because the action of the foul and expulsion of Chila Gómez originated after a bad clearance by Cardona, who tried to bounce the ball off a rival with the misfortune that the ball did not go to the side and allowed Melgar to face the counterattack.

KEEP READING:

The messages that complicate Sebastián Villa in the complaint of sexual abuse

Ruggeri’s new show: the day he visited a nudist beach with Bilardo and the fight against four people who littered the public road

With Rafael Santos Borré as a great hero, Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties and became champion of the Europa League

The secrets of the metamorphosis of Rafael Santos Borré in River Plate, which turned him into a relentless scorer and European champion

The millionaire figure that Dmitry Bivol fears losing despite having defeated Canelo Álvarez