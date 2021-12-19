The controversy of the Youtubers and Andorra, how would the new proposals of the tax inspectors affect them?

We spoke with TaxDown about the proposed changes and what effects they would have on expats.

To everyone’s surprise, the video game industry has been hosting a recurring tax debate for several years now and Public Finance at the base of your community. This is due to the fact that a good part of the creators of video game content and that more public move among the audience of the medium, either have changed their residence in order to alleviate their tax burden, or have been involved in the debate claiming their contribution to the country.

The debate on Finance and Andorra has been around content creators for yearsThe debate has been fueled every time a major content creator was leaving the country, generally to address Andorra, a debate that has managed to set the networks on fire when the creators have justified their decision by showing a very hard position with the treasury. This situation has caused great polarization in the gaming community and consumers of content on the Internet, leading the followers of the creators to get directly involved in the defense or criticism of the controversial practice of change of tax residence.

The most recent controversy came after the Association of State Tax Inspectors raised in the XXXI Congress held in Vigo, the need for a more precise definition for the concept of tax residence. This proposal was enough to provoke a outbreak in social networks, where some of the most popular content creators spoke again on the subject. However, there is usually a lot of confusion about some terms and what is the attitude of the tax inspectors in this regard, to clarify some of these points, In 3DJuegos we have spoken with Enrique García, CEO of TaxDown, Social Collaborator of the Tax Agency, on the proposed measures and why they have aroused these reactions.

First of all, to understand what the current situation is about content creators who have left the country for, generally, change your residence to Andorra, we have asked TaxDown about the advantages that this entails for tax purposes and what are the current requirements in order to make this change of tax residence. “The main advantage is that the tax burden in Andorra is lower than in Spain. While the maximum rate of personal income tax in Andorra it is 10%, in Spain it is 47%. Regarding the requirements to be able to pay taxes in the neighboring country, it is necessary live there at least half the year, that is, more than 183 days. It is not useful simply to buy a house in Andorra. It is necessary to move the residence to that country for more than half the year, “Enrique García explained to us.

The residence criterion is not the only oneTaxDown“However, the residence criterion is not the only one. Spanish legislation uses some more criteria to consider a taxpayer as a resident. Among them, the center of economic interests. The Tax Agency establishes that, in addition to this residence criterion, those workers in which the main nucleus or the base of their activities or economic interests is in Spain, either directly or indirectly, must pay taxes in Spain. And the same happens with the neighboring country. “

The recent proposal of the tax inspectors, who raised so much controversy among content creators and for which some of them raised their voices on social networks, would seek a change in the legal definition of “tax residence”, something that could directly affect these YouTubers and expat streamers. “If the Treasury decided to change the current concept of tax residence, it is likely that many YoutTubers and content creators who have moved to Andorra, they had to have the Obligation to file income tax returns in our country“, although, as García told us, it is difficult for this to arrive before the end of the year.

Despite the controversy arising from this proposal, the Treasury inspectors insisted that changes to this definition they did not seek to chase to those content creators who have changed their way of life and residence in a real way, but have more tools to avoid fraud through a definition of tax residence that they currently consider ambiguous on many points, changes that could lead content creators to having to pay their rent in Spain, even if they live all year in Andorra.

Hacienda is not focused on a specific groupTaxDown“That is fair the point that raises the most doubts since the Association of State Treasury Inspectors has not yet raised the requirements that this new definition of “tax residence” that they want to present to the Ministry of Finance would include. In the document of proposals that they have presented in the framework of their annual congress, they do establish that “concepts must be defined in as much detail as possible that, due to their ambiguity, incite fraud and make verifications difficult.” However, so far the proposal has not been made effective in the Ministry of Finance, “Garcia insisted.

In part, the reason why the Treasury and taxes have become a recurring theme within the gaming community and of video game viewers has to do with the large communities of viewers that these creators have, which on many occasions have been bombarded with a very controversial image of the operation of the treasury. While some figures such as Ibai Llanos, sent a message of normality with the payment of their taxes, other YouTubers and streamers have been very harsh in their statements, accusing the Treasury of organizing a “persecution” against their union.

“We believe that the redefinition of the concept of tax residence proposed by the Treasury is not focused on a specific group if not that it seeks that no Spanish taxpayer, whether content creator, elite athlete or rich person, can go to a country with a lower tax burden than the Spanish, thus contributing to fraud “, clarified the CEO of TaxDown, even so, He recalled that content creators should be aware of the criteria updates regarding personal income tax to avoid surprises when they have to make their income tax return, whether in our country or abroad.

