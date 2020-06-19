The Cool Reason Joseph Gordon-Levitt Chose 7500 For His Return To Acting

As I mentioned with the actor and Patrick Vollrath, 7500 wasn’t shot like a typical film, tackling a sequence of photographs and scenes every day. As an alternative, Vollrath’s methodology had his cinematographer protecting the digital camera rolling for as much as an hour for a single take, and the enhancing course of concerned chopping up and collectively chunks of 40-60 minute materials. What’s extra, whereas the script was very particular in its technical method, working to be as correct to real-world process as doable, a lot of the remainder was stored open for improvisation from the actors. It led to a really completely different type of schedule for the manufacturing, and required various communication strategies, as Gordon-Levitt and Vollrath focus on within the video above.