The Cool Reason Joseph Gordon-Levitt Chose 7500 For His Return To Acting

Joseph Gordon-Levitt spent years making the transition from baby actor to indie star to studio lead, however you in all probability observed that he has been absent from the large display screen for the previous couple of years. In 2016 he performed the titular position in Oliver Stone’s Snowden, however the launch of that movie got here a yr after the beginning of his first son, and about 9 months earlier than the beginning of his second. Eager to dedicate time to elevating his youngsters, he put his skilled life totally on maintain… save for a cameo in pal Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Final Jedi.
Given the star’s break day, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s position in author/director Patrick Vollrath’s new thriller 7500 might be known as a comeback movie – and it’s an attention-grabbing one to say the least. The truth is, it was due to the distinctiveness of the venture that the actor particularly selected it, as I realized this previous week throughout a video chat interview with Gordon-Levitt and Vollrath collectively:
When an expert actor is making their return after a hiatus, you’d suppose that the logical transfer could be for them to select a giant and flash venture – one that will be sure that audiences all all over the world would know that they’re again. That, nonetheless, wasn’t the transfer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt. As an alternative, the Looper star opted to make use of the second as a possibility to problem himself, and discover a characteristic that will function a metaphorical deep finish for a excessive dive. He discovered that in 7500.
Within the film, Gordon-Levitt stars as Tobias Ellis, an American pilot working for a German airline who we meet as he prepares for a run-of-the-mill worldwide flight. Sadly, issues go horribly incorrect when terrorists try to take over the airplane. When his co-pilot is severely injured, he finds himself alone within the locked cockpit attempting to determine what to do subsequent, and in the meantime the hijackers are bashing on the door and threatening flight attendants and passengers.
Except the opening sequence, which follows safety footage in an airplane terminal previous to the flight, the whole film is about within the cockpit of a airplane, and given the stressfulness of the situation it’s not onerous to see simply on the floor the place the problem existed for Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Nonetheless, it goes far deeper than that.
As I mentioned with the actor and Patrick Vollrath, 7500 wasn’t shot like a typical film, tackling a sequence of photographs and scenes every day. As an alternative, Vollrath’s methodology had his cinematographer protecting the digital camera rolling for as much as an hour for a single take, and the enhancing course of concerned chopping up and collectively chunks of 40-60 minute materials. What’s extra, whereas the script was very particular in its technical method, working to be as correct to real-world process as doable, a lot of the remainder was stored open for improvisation from the actors. It led to a really completely different type of schedule for the manufacturing, and required various communication strategies, as Gordon-Levitt and Vollrath focus on within the video above.
The finish result's some edge-of-your-seat stuff – and you'll see it for your self proper now. Getting a leap on the weekend, 7500, co-starring Carlo Kitzlinger, Omid Memar, Murathan Muslu, Aurélie Thépaut, and Aylin Tezel along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is now out there to lease and/or buy on Amazon Prime Video.
