The Cool Way Quentin Tarantino Nodded At Reservoir Dogs In Kill Bill

Effectively, I do know that he does stuff like that loads. That’s why my Cadillac is in As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood. That’s Mr. Blonde’s automobile, however who’s gonna know that until they knew that. Quentin’s not gonna announce it, he desires folks to search out out this stuff in their very own expertise, you see? After I noticed Kill Bill in London on the premiere, after the film Quentin was with me at a restaurant. And he stated, ‘Did you see it, did you see it? I stated, ‘Did I see what?’ He stated, ‘You realize, when Uma’s buried, did you see it?’ I stated, ‘I dunno what you’re speaking about.’ He stated, ‘Michael, the razor.’ I stated, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘That was yours. That’s the precise one you utilized in Reservoir Dogs.’ Yeah, he had stored my prop from Canines and he gave that to Uma to make use of in Kill Bill to chop her ropes off.